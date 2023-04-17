Anzeige
17.04.2023

Cadence Design Systems: Cadence Recognizes Technology Leaders of Tomorrow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems:

Meet a group of highly accomplished women who have received the Cadence's Women in Technology Scholarship. These women are pursuing technical degrees and were selected to receive a scholarship based on their impressive academic records, work in the community, leadership potential, and recommendations from professors.

Get to know our awardees, the future faces of innovation, by reading more about their journeys and hear from them directly in this short video as they dive into their personal experiences, post-graduation goals, and what drives them to shape the future of technology.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749564/Cadence-Recognizes-Technology-Leaders-of-Tomorrow

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
