Montag, 17.04.2023
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2023 | 18:38
78 Leser
JM Capital II Corp.: JM Capital II Corp Announces Results from Shareholder Meeting and Implementation of Changes in Accordance with New TSXV CPC Policy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / JM Capital II Corp. (TSXV:JCI.H) ("JM Capital" or the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") dated October 25, 2022, were approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 29, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Among other things, and in accordance with the Exchange's updated Policy 2.4 Capital Pool Companies that came into effect on January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), the Company received disinterested shareholder approval at the Meeting to enter into a new escrow agreement in the form as provided for under the New CPC Policy to replace and supersede the current escrow agreement.

The amendment is described in further detail in the Circular which was mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR.

For further information, contact:

JM Capital II Corp.
Jay Freeman, President
Mobile: 416.457.1611
Email: jay@jjrcapital.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: JM Capital II Corp.

