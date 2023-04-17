Otis Worldwide: Nippon Otis Installs Large Solar Panel Grid at Factory

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Nearly a quarter of annual electricity consumption at the Nippon Otis Elevator Company ("Nippon Otis") logistics and engineering center ("NOLEC") can now be offset by power generated with newly-installed solar panels. Nippon Otis is the Japanese subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service.

(solar panel installation video available for download here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63iwdiRoFQo)

In 2021, Otis developed its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and goals, and made a global commitment to achieve those goals. The solar panels, recently installed in the parking lot of NOLEC, covering a total area of 2672.47 m2, are part of that effort. The solar panels will generate electricity to cover approximately 21% of NOLEC's annual electricity consumption. In addition, with the installation of solar panels, Otis expects to reduce NOLEC's greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 27% compared to 2022.

"We are pleased to be able to further promote our environmental efforts and carbon footprint reduction with this solar project," said Nippon Otis President Thibault Lefebure. "We will continue to strengthen these efforts - including the purchase of renewable energy and switching to hybrid and light vehicles - to further reduce our impact on the environment and strive to build a more sustainable future."

Nippon Otis will continue to do its part to protect the environment across three areas:

Factory: HVAC upgrade, LED lighting, solar panel installation

Vehicle: Lease + hybrid and light vehicles/EV scooters

Real Estate: Flexible/remote work arrangements, office footprint reduction

Globally, Otis aims to achieve carbon neutrality for electricity at its factories by 2030, and to reduce its global Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2019. For more information on Otis' ESG initiatives and performance, please refer to its 2022 ESG Report.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.1 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 68,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749575/Nippon-Otis-Installs-Large-Solar-Panel-Grid-at-Factory