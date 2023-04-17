Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) -Bracewell LLP announced today that Bucky Brannen has joined the firm's tax practice as a partner in the Dallas office. Brannen most recently was at Baker Botts LLP, where he advised clients on state and local tax issues.

"We are excited to welcome Bucky to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "His broad experience on state and local tax issues brings additional depth to our market-leading tax practice."

Brannen advises clients on ways to reduce state and local taxes in every phase of business. He helps negotiate pre-investment economic incentives, structure operations to minimize tax, manage audits and dispute assessments and property tax valuations, and facilitate growth through tax-efficient restructurings, acquisitions and dispositions. Brannen's practice is truly national. He has experience with all types of state and local taxes nationwide, including taxes on sales, property, income, gross receipts, severance and motor fuels. In addition, he regularly advises on multi-state operations.

"Bucky's diverse experience strengthens our ability to meet the expanding needs of our clients for state and local tax advice," said Elizabeth L. McGinley, chair of Bracewell's tax department. "Bucky will also work closely with project development lawyers in helping clients with proactive state and local tax planning, including the negotiation of state tax incentives."

Bracewell's tax team has served as counsel on billions of dollars of transactions, including public and private company mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, private equity investments, joint ventures and capital markets offerings. The firm's tax practice is nationally recognized for its experience involving tax matters related to the energy industry, including opportunities under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Bracewell's tax team also spearheaded the development of one of the largest multi-disciplinary legal teams in the United States focused on carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects.

"Bracewell's strong federal and state and local tax practices, as well as its longstanding client relationships, are an ideal platform to launch the next stage of my practice. I look forward to working with my new colleagues," said Brannen.

Brannen graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. from Austin College and received his J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. He also earned a Master of Law in Taxation from New York University School of Law.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

Contact:

Bob Schranz

T: +1.713.221.1470

E: bob.schranz@bracewell.com





Bucky Brannen Joins Bracewell's Tax Team in Dallas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9451/162692_f90e64ac34c619bb_001full.jpg

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162692