The shareholders of Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. (the "Company") (Paris:MAU) are hereby informed that an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on first notice of meeting on Tuesday, 23 May 2023, at 10 a.m., at 9 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France.

Availability of the Shareholders General Meeting's preparatory documents

The notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions proposed to the General Shareholders Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"), on 17 April 2023. Such notice and the related report of the Board of Directors are available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2023").

The preparatory documents for the Shareholders General Meeting referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, on the Company's website, at the abovementioned address. In addition, the preparatory documents for the Shareholders General Meeting referred to in Articles L. 225-115, L. 225-116 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, at the Company's registered office (51, rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris).

As from the notice of meeting, shareholders may request that the Company send them the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, up to the fifth day before the meeting (inclusive), i.e. Wednesday 17 May 2023. Requests should be sent preferably by email to ir@maureletprom.fr (otherwise by post to the Company's head office at 51, rue d'Anjou 75008 Paris, France or by request sent to Uptevia, Service Assemblées Générales, 12, place des Etats-Unis, CS 40083, 92549 Montrouge Cedex). It is recalled that holders of bearer shares will have to prove they are shareholders by providing a certificate of account registration.

Finally, please note that any shareholder able to prove its status can attend the General Meeting in person, voting online by logging in to the secure voting platform VOTACCESS before the General Shareholders' Meeting, vote by post, or voting by appointing the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting or a third party as proxy The applicable rules for attending the General Meeting are described in particular in the notice of meeting published in the BALO. This document is available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, website section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2023").

