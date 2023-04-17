Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Meilenstein! Diese Woche komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884113 | ISIN: US1011371077 | Ticker-Symbol: BSX
Tradegate
17.04.23
20:18 Uhr
47,250 Euro
+0,170
+0,36 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,18047,29020:32
47,18047,29020:33
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2023 | 20:02
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boston Scientific: 5 Practical Steps for Advancing DEI in Your Medical Device Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Boston Scientific

Originally published by Med Device Online

In 2017, our Boston Scientific leadership team found ourselves faced with a dilemma. Poring over our annual employee survey results, we were taken aback to learn - much to our chagrin - that not all of our female employees felt they had equal opportunities for promotion as their male counterparts. We took a collective deep breath to let the realization sink in: A swath of our workforce was letting us know that they felt overlooked. We knew immediately that we needed to do better for them - and not only because diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) align with our values, but because in medtech, DEI is a business imperative.

Why do I say so? Because the medical device industry's mission, making products to help solve healthcare's toughest problems, demands relentless ingenuity. But the best ideas don't emerge in a vacuum; they're sparked by a deep understanding of the problems faced by patients and customers, then forged by the creative interplay of different perspectives. Creating a workplace that encourages that level of empathetic, collaborative engagement is critical for the innovation that powers our industry.

Continue reading here.

Boston Scientific, Monday, April 17, 2023, Press release picture

Courtesy of Med Device Online

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boston Scientific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boston Scientific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749590/5-Practical-Steps-for-Advancing-DEI-in-Your-Medical-Device-Company

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.