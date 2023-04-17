Covaris introduces an automatable, high-throughput deparaffinization and total nucleic acid extraction and purification workflow for FFPE samples

Covaris, LLC, a leader in pre-analytical sample preparation technologies, proudly unveils a comprehensive, fully automatable deparaffinization and total nucleic acid extraction workflow for formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples. Covaris truXTRAC FFPE SMART Solutions are designed for use with Covaris' high-throughput focused-ultrasonicators and include all reagents, consumables, and accessories used in the workflow that caters to a wide range of throughput requirements.

Combining truXTRAC FFPE SMART Solutions with Covaris' class-leading Adaptive Focused Acoustics (AFA) technology offers laboratories working with FFPE tissues high-quality DNA and RNA recovery in a scalable, efficient workflow that can be partially or fully automated from deparaffinization through isolation and purification steps. ?All this can be achieved while addressing throughput requirements and providing reliable, robust, and reproducible results. Covaris truXTRAC FFPE SMART Solutions ensure extraction and purification of DNA as well as RNA, which is otherwise difficult to process from FFPE samples. Compared to traditional workflows for FFPE samples, truXTRAC FFPE SMART Solutions do not require use of any harmful organic solvents such as xylene or hexadecane. The customized accessories included in truXTRAC FFPE SMART Solutions allow each step within the workflow to be automated and are compatible with most automated liquid handlers and on-deck or deck-adjacent instruments, such as capper/decappers, centrifuges, and Covaris' R230 or LE220 focused-ultrasonicators.

The high-throughput focused-ultrasonicators highlighted in the workflow feature Covaris' patented AFA technology. Using active, non-contact, mechanical deparaffinization, this technology enables complete and efficient deparaffinization without the use of harsh chemicals, resulting in recovery of high-quality DNA and RNA, while maintaining data reliability and reproducibility.

"FFPE samples contain critical information about a person's health and hence are investigated in an array of application types," said Annemarie Watson, CEO of Covaris, LLC. "Covaris' truXTRAC FFPE SMART Solutions ensure high quality and yield of DNA and RNA while addressing a wide range of throughput requirements. These advantages enable researchers to generate confident, meaningful results that have impact in medical and scientific communities."

About Covaris

Based in Woburn, MA, Covaris develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, and reagents used in pre-analytical sample preparation for genomic and proteomic analysis to help accelerate the pace of research and life science innovations. Using proprietary technologies including focused acoustic energy, Covaris' tools achieve highly accurate and reproducible results with the goal of empowering customers to make new discoveries, develop new assays and improve bioanalytical results. Some of the non-contact applications include faster automated DNA fragmentation, cell lysis, accelerated binding partner mixing, bead resuspension, and compound formulation.

Additional information about Covaris, LLC is available at www.covaris.com.

