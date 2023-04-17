PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American:AEF) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on April 17, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors.

As of the record date, March 3, 2023, there were 50,751,779 outstanding shares of the Fund. 85.0% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To re-elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against Abstained Steven N. Rappaport 23,207,835 19,727,371 223,055

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and abrdn Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdnaef.com/

For More Information Contact:

abrdn Inc.

Investor Relations

800-522-5465

Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749636/abrdn-Emerging-Markets-Equity-Income-Fund-Inc-Announces-Results-Of-Annual-Meeting-Of-Shareholders