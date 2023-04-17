Longtime fans of the fighting game can now commemorate the storied popularity of the series with this limited collection

Higround, a peripheral brand dedicated to graphic gaming keyboards, and Street Fighter, the fighting game franchise that defined the genre, are announcing a collaboration in celebration of the dedication and longevity of the communities surrounding fighting games. This collection will be available for pre-order on Higround's website on April 19 at 12 PM PT.

The Akuma Blue Gi Summit 65 features ninja-print lettering and is available worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

This collection is Higround's first internationally available drop, with products available in Europe and Japan alongside the U.S. A red edition of the Akuma Summit 65 will be released exclusively in Japan.

The collection brings back new iterations of beloved Higround products with two new designs of the Basecamp 65 and two new iterations of the highly sought-after Summit 65-one which will feature worldwide and one launching exclusive to Japan. Featuring artwork from the beloved Street Fighter II game, all parts of this collection-from the keycaps and mousepads to the jellybag and apparel-are designed to encapsulate the theme and essence of Street Fighter games spanning over three decades of fighting game history.

The Street Fighter x Higround Summit 65, which features its own keycap designs, is Higround's flagship product. Each previous drop of the Summit 65 has sold out in minutes, and the newest version reflects improved iterations of its predecessors. The keyboard features a full CNC aluminum frame, gasket-mounted design, and returns the world's first graphic switch to the spotlight. Higround's Geo-Switch is a linear, pre-lubed model with Higround's iconic topograph design all around.

This collaboration is a tribute to the fans of Street Fighter, whose passion for the cutting edge gaming and controls is not unlike the love and dedication shown by keyboard enthusiasts.

"We are proud to partner with CAPCOM to develop this line of premium Street Fighter keyboards which pay homage to the cornerstone of gaming culture," says Higround's Senior Director of Product, Albert Jin. "As a fan of the franchise, Street Fighter epitomizes the excitement of retro arcade gaming, competing with friends, and enjoying the feeling of victory."

The Street Fighter x Higround collection will be available for a week of pre-order from April 19 through 24 beginning at 12 PM PT, 9 PM CET, and (April 20-25) 4 AM JST For more information and to purchase the product, head to Higround.

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to be the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with famed brands such as Attack on Titan, SEGA, and Beats by Dre. In 2021 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com/.

Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

