Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Ross Beaty, a concerned shareholder of Teck, issues the following statement: As both a Teck shareholder and a mining industry veteran, I strongly support Teck's plan to create two new Canadian companies, Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources, and I will vote for the proposed separation.

There is no question in my mind that separation will open the door to a host of value-enhancing opportunities. It would be foolish to entertain proposals from a single interested party prior to separation, which is why I also fully agree with Teck's rejection of Glencore.

I encourage all Teck shareholders to vote for separation, and unleash the full potential of creating two new, world-class Canadian companies.

Ross Beaty

Tel: +1 (604) 806-3150

Email: ross.j.beaty@outlook.com

1550 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T6

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162783