Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Meilenstein! Diese Woche komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q657 | ISIN: AU000000OZL8 | Ticker-Symbol: OXR
Tradegate
17.04.23
21:52 Uhr
17,160 Euro
+0,036
+0,21 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
OZ MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OZ MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,27017,42607:33
17,11017,36807:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KENDRION
KENDRION NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KENDRION NV18,180+0,22 %
NGERN TID LOR PCL NVDR0,685+0,74 %
OZ MINERALS LIMITED17,160+0,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.