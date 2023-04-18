Das Instrument OXR AU000000OZL8 OZ MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.04.2023

The instrument OXR AU000000OZL8 OZ MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.04.2023



Das Instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.04.2023

The instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.04.2023



Das Instrument SUVA US8188001049 SGS ADR 1/100/SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.04.2023

The instrument SUVA US8188001049 SGS ADR 1/100/SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.04.2023



Das Instrument 70V0 THA271010R18 NGERN TID LOR-NVDR- BA3,7 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.04.2023

The instrument 70V0 THA271010R18 NGERN TID LOR-NVDR- BA3,7 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.04.2023