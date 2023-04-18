Things are happening at the Canadian-German biotech company BioNxt Solutions. Just at the beginning of March, the Company acquired a technology for the enteric coating of tablets. Now things are moving in leaps and bounds. Over the weekend, BioNxt reported that a company contractor has completed initial prototypes of tablets coated with the new technology. The tablets contain active pharmaceutical ingredients and may be used in bioavailability pilot studies. BioNxt is currently exploring opportunities to evaluate its new coating technology in studies.

