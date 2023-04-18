Ireland and UK Payroll Software and Solutions Specialist Intelligo Wins Prestigious Best Place to Work Award

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligo (now an SD Worx company), the Irish payroll software and services company behind the award-winning cloud payroll solution MegaPay , has won the Best Place to Work Award at the Workplace Excellence Awards 2023.

Held this year at the InterContinental Hotel in Dublin, the Workplace Excellence Awards recognise the very best workplaces, professionals and workplace initiatives across the country, celebrating those organisations and people who strive to create thriving work environments.

Intelligo Country Lead, Eimear Byrne, said the firm was proud to receive an award recognising its efforts to create an environment in which employees can flourish as people and professionals:

"We are incredibly proud of our team -- our department and functions leads, payroll professionals, software specialists, customer support team, and everyone across the company -- for making Intelligo such a great place to work. Our belief that great workplaces mean great service delivery is central to our business, and vital for our success as a payroll and HCM provider that serves some of the biggest names in industry, including the Big 4 accounting firms."

Intelligo HR Manager, Amanda Sadlier, spoke of the supportive atmosphere of the company, and the importance of flexible work initiatives in finding and retaining the best people in Payroll and HCM:

"We have always been an accommodating workplace, but the pandemic led us to formalise that flexibility, enabling us to offer in-office, hybrid and remote work arrangements for most of our roles, and to prioritise talent, professionalism and customer centricity over work mode. In addition, we embrace busy parents, carers and those with other responsibilities, punching well above our weight in the quality of our talent, and as a consequence our business offering. Our most senior manager, Eimear Byrne, is a mother with young children who leads from the front as a chartered accountant, finance specialist and business leader."

Intelligo has led performance payroll solution delivery in Ireland and the UK for over 25 years. Intelligo's award-winning payroll solution, MegaPay, is available on-cloud or fully outsourced, and integrates seamlessly with Workday, Oracle and SAP. Used by all four of the Big 4 accounting firms and leaders right across industry, MegaPay is geared for companies which deliver sophisticated remuneration, rewards and benefits at scale.

