Nilörngruppen AB: Nilorn Interim Report Q1, 2023

Period January - March

Order bookings decreased by 21 percent to MSEK 223 (283).

Revenue expressed in SEK decreased by 9 percent to MSEK 221 (242).

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 211 (242), i.e. an underlying organic decrease of 13 percent.

The operating profit amounted to MSEK 16.9 (40.2).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 11.1 (27.9).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.97 (2.45).

Net cash (excluding IFRS16) amounted to MSEK 43 (65).





Significant events during the quarter

The Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 5.00 (5.00) per share, corresponding to SEK 57.0 (57.0) million.





FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson, President & CEO

Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

