Dienstag, 18.04.2023
Der wohl größte Deal in der Unternehmensgeschichte…
WKN: A2AQCM | ISIN: SE0007100342 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GG
Frankfurt
18.04.23
08:10 Uhr
6,250 Euro
-0,130
-2,04 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.04.2023 | 08:06
Nilörngruppen AB: Nilorn Interim Report Q1, 2023

Period January - March

  • Order bookings decreased by 21 percent to MSEK 223 (283).
  • Revenue expressed in SEK decreased by 9 percent to MSEK 221 (242).
  • Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 211 (242), i.e. an underlying organic decrease of 13 percent.
  • The operating profit amounted to MSEK 16.9 (40.2).
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 11.1 (27.9).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.97 (2.45).
  • Net cash (excluding IFRS16) amounted to MSEK 43 (65).

Significant events during the quarter

  • The Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 5.00 (5.00) per share, corresponding to SEK 57.0 (57.0) million.

A presentation will be held today 18/4 at 10.00 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Krister Magnusson, President & CEO
Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14
E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 18 April 2023


