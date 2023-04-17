Anzeige
17.04.2023
SalMar ASA: SalMar - Final year-end financial statements for 2022 approved by the board of directors

17 April 2023, the board of directors of SalMar ASA has reviewed and approved the final year-end financial statements for 2022.

Final accounts and proposed dividend of NOK 20 per share are not altered from preliminary figures published on 22 February 2023. Should the AGM resolve to pay a dividend, shares in SalMar ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 20 per share from 9th of June 2023.

The Annual Report for 2022, including the Report of Board of Directors, sustainability report, financial statements and notes including ESEF format will be published through Oslo stock exchange and www.salmar.no 28 April 2023.

The annual general meeting is scheduled 8 June 2023 at the company's headquarters at Frøya. The notice, annual report and agenda with attachments will be published through Oslo stock exchange and www.salmar.no.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


