Growatt is taking pre-sale orders for the Infinity 1300, a lithium iron phosphate battery with 3,000-plus cycle life.Growatt says its new solar generator, Infinity 1300, uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to achieve a 3,000-plus cycle lifespan. The generator can be fully charged with solar panels, resulting in 1,382 Wh of capacity and 1,800 W of output. It can perform a fast charge in 1.8 hours by using an AC input. The Infinity 1300 contains 14 DC and AC outlets and carries bidirectional inverter technology. It can be controlled through the SmartGro app. Optional 200 W solar panels are ...

