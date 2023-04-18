Hill International celebrates ISO 19650 certification for Building Information Modelling (BIM) through global assurance provider, LRQA

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaining ISO 19650 certification from LRQA demonstrates that Hill International's building information modelling system follows a robust and globally recognised approach, focusing on continuous improvement for managing risk, to meet the needs and expectations of its customers and stakeholders.





The certification to ISO 19650 would constitute a formal recognition of their BIM capabilities and would provide them with a competitive edge, allowing to improve the bid-hit rates, enhance capabilities to meet client expectations and expand business in the region and beyond. Hill International is the first PMC Company to achieve ISO Certification Part 3 (Asset Operation) in the Middle East.

Saif Alobaidi, General Manager Middle East & Egypt at LRQA said:

"LRQA is delighted to be the trusted partner of choice for Hill International and we would like to congratulate Hill International on their achievement of being the first pure PMC firm with a regional office based in the Middle East to accomplish multi-site ISO certification for Asset Delivery (ISO 19650 Part 2) and Asset Operation (ISO 19650 Part 3) for eight of its branches. This demonstrates Hill International continues improvement mindset in providing best practice and gives its clients confidence that Hill International are working to the highest standards."

Amine Tayeg, Regional QMS Director at Hill International, said:

"LRQA was among three tier-1 global consultants that we consulted with during the selection of the certification company for our BIM certification. What differentiated LRQA was the ability to efficiently mobilize resources (subject matter experts) from different geographical locations (UAE, Singapore, UK) to explain the process and the possibilities that we have as PMC to achieve the BIM certification. This combined with timely responses to our queries gave us confidence that LRQA will be able to support our global operations during the initial certification process and throughout the follow-up certification activities."

The two companies plan to continue working together to ensure consistency and quality across Hill International's management systems, re-enforced by certification through LRQA.

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, dispute resolution, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. (GISI) family of companies. Hill GISI M&A was concluded at the end of last year and will support Hill's plans to grow into new markets and expand our capabilities and services, invest in new tools and technologies, and access a network of industry contacts, and global experience that complements Hill's business.

For more information, visit https://www.hillintl.com

About LRQA

LRQA, formerly part of Lloyd's Register, is a leading global assurance provider bringing together expertise in brand assurance, certification, cybersecurity, inspection, and training - to help its customers negotiate a rapidly changing world. Operating in more than 120 countries and recognised by over 30 accreditation bodies worldwide, LRQA covers almost every sector, helping customers around the world to manage risk.

Learn more about LRQA's Building Information Modelling (BIM) services:https://www.lrqa.com/en-ae/construction-industry/building-information-modelling-bim/

