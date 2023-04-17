LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced first quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net earnings of $197.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.89 versus first quarter 2022 net earnings of $243.3 million, or $2.29 per diluted share.

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $3.23 billion compared with $3.49 billion for the first quarter 2022, a decrease of 7%. The decline in revenue was primarily driven by declines in volume of 25% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), 5% in Intermodal (JBI) and 17% in Final Mile Services® (FMS); and a 17% decline in revenue per load in Truckload (JBT). Revenue declines in ICS, JBI, FMS and JBT were partially offset by Dedicated Contract Services® (DCS®) revenue growth of 13%, primarily driven by a 7% increase in average revenue producing trucks. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased approximately 10% versus the first quarter 2022.

Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360°® decreased 38% to $370 million in the first quarter 2023 compared to $600 million in the prior year quarter. ICS revenue on the platform decreased 42% to $251 million versus a year ago. JBT and JBI executed $88 million and $32 million, a decrease of 24% and 41%, respectively, of their third-party dray, independent contractor and power-only capacity through the platform during the quarter.

Operating income for the current quarter decreased 17% to $277.5 million versus $334.3 million for the first quarter 2022. Operating income decreased from first quarter 2022 primarily due to lower volumes and pressure on customer rate and cost recovery efforts across ICS, JBI and JBT. On a consolidated basis, increases in professional driver and non-driver wages, insurance-related costs, and equipment-related and maintenance expenses contributed to the year-over-year decline in operating income. In addition, first quarter 2023 included a $6 million net loss from the sale of equipment compared to a $17 million net gain in the prior year quarter. These items were partially offset by decreases in rail and truck purchased transportation costs largely stemming from lower freight activity and decreased usage of third-party capacity.

Net interest expense for the current quarter increased approximately 18% from first quarter 2022 due to higher effective interest rates, partially offset by a slightly lower consolidated debt balance.

The effective income tax rate increased to 24.7% in the current quarter compared to 24.4% in the first quarter 2022. We continue to expect our 2023 annual tax rate to be between 24.0% and 25.0%.

Segment Recast:

On January 1, 2023, the Company transferred the majority of JBT's company owned trucking operations to DCS and transferred its less-than-truckload brokerage operations from ICS to FMS. Included in this release is an additional exhibit providing an unaudited historical recast of each impacted segments' results and other statistical information regarding these operational transfers for each quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021. The segment information discussed below adjusts the prior year period for these operational transfers between segments.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

First Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $1.54 billion; down 4%

First Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $168.7 million; down 16%

Intermodal volume decreased 5% over the same period in 2022. Eastern network loads increased 1%, while transcontinental loads decreased 9%. While rail service and customer unloading activity have improved, weaker overall freight activity, particularly import-related freight, weighed on volume performance in the quarter. Segment gross revenue decreased 4% from the prior year period, reflecting the 5% decrease in volume and a 1% increase in gross revenue per load, resulting from changes in the mix of freight, customer rates, and fuel surcharge revenues. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue was flat year-over-year.

Operating income decreased 16% in the first quarter primarily from lower volumes and the resulting impact on both tractor and trailing utilization trends. Additionally, rate and cost recovery efforts were more than offset by increases in professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits, insurance-related costs, and a $14 million decline in net gains from the sale of equipment in the current quarter. During the period, we successfully onboarded 1,005 new pieces of trailing equipment. We ended the quarter with 116,155 containers and 6,574 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

First Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $879 million; up 13%

First Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $102.6 million; up 29%

DCS revenue increased 13% during the current quarter over the same period 2022 primarily from a 7% increase in average revenue producing trucks and a 5% increase in productivity (revenue per truck per week) versus the prior period. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 5% from a year ago driven by increases in contracted indexed-based price escalators and stronger utilization of equipment as a result of improvements on equipment trading activity. A net additional 541 revenue producing trucks were in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to the prior year period, and a net 49 fewer versus the end of the fourth quarter 2022. Customer retention rates remain above 98%. The revenue and truck count gains attributable to the movement of JBT operations to DCS was $26.9 million and 398 trucks, respectively, in the current quarter.

Operating income increased 29% from the prior year quarter primarily from higher revenue driven by greater productivity and utilization of assets, contracted indexed-based price escalators, and the maturing of new business onboarded over the trailing twelve months. Benefits from higher revenue were partially offset by increases in professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits, equipment-related and maintenance expenses, and insurance-related costs. The increase in operating income attributable to the movement of JBT operations to DCS was $4.2 million in the current quarter.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

First Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $385 million; down 42%

First Quarter 2023 Operating (Loss)/Income: $(5.4) million; vs. $24.2 million in Q1'22

ICS revenue declined 42% during the current quarter versus the first quarter 2022. Overall segment volume decreased 25% versus the prior year period. Revenue per load decreased 22% compared to the first quarter 2022 due to changes in customer freight mix and lower contractual and transactional rates in our truckload business. Contractual volume represented approximately 63% of the total load volume and 64% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 44% and 42%, respectively, in first quarter 2022. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $251 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 compared to $430 million in the first quarter 2022. Revenue and volume reductions attributable to the movement of ICS operations to FMS was $12.9 million and approximately 37,400 loads, respectively, in the current quarter.

Operating loss was $5.4 million compared to operating income of $24.2 million for the first quarter 2022 due largely to lower gross profit and higher insurance-related expenses, partially offset by lower personnel-related expenses and reduced technology costs. Gross profit declined 39% versus the prior year period as a result of lower volume and revenue, despite gross profit margins improving to 13.4% as compared to 12.8% in the prior year period. ICS carrier base increased 2% year-over-year. The reduction in operating income attributable to the movement of ICS operations to FMS was $1.2 million in the current quarter.

Final Mile Services (FMS)

First Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $225 million; down 4%

First Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $6.6 million; vs. $0.6 million in Q1'22

FMS revenue decreased 4% compared to the same period 2022 primarily driven by efforts to improve revenue quality by putting business at risk on contract renewals, and general weakness in demand across many of the industry verticals served. Revenue decline was partially offset by the previously announced acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines, LLC (Zenith) and multiple new customer contracts implemented over the trailing twelve months, as well as improved revenue quality at underperforming accounts. Revenue and stop count gains attributable to the movement of ICS operations to FMS was $12.9 million and approximately 37,400 loads, respectively, in the current quarter.

Operating income increased $6.0 million compared to the prior year period primarily from internal efforts to improve revenue quality and managing costs. Higher revenue quality was partially offset by increases in professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits and equipment-related and maintenance expenses. The increase in operating income attributable to the movement of ICS operations to FMS was $1.2 million in the current quarter.

Truckload (JBT)

First Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $206 million; down 10%

First Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $5.0 million; down 83%

JBT revenue decreased 10% compared to the same period in the previous year. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue decreased 15% primarily due to a 22% decline in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue partially offset by an 8% increase in load volume. Total average effective trailer count increased by approximately 4,000 units, or 43%, resulting in strong double-digit growth in volume performance in J.B. Hunt 360box® versus the prior year period. Trailer turns in the quarter were down 25% from the prior period primarily due to freight mix and weaker overall freight demand as compared to the first quarter 2022. Revenue and volume reductions attributable to the movement of JBT operations to DCS was $26.9 million and approximately 19,890 loads, respectively, in the current quarter.

JBT operating income decreased 83% to $5.0 million versus the first quarter 2022. The decrease in operating income was primarily driven by the decline in revenue per load, higher insurance-related costs, and continued investments in building out the network and technology for the expansion of 360box. JBT continues to leverage the J.B. Hunt 360 platform to grow power capacity and capability for the 360box service offering. The reduction in operating income attributable to the movement of JBT operations to DCS was $4.2 million in the current quarter.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At March 31, 2023, we had a total of $1.24 billion outstanding on various debt instruments which is comparable to the total debt levels at December 31, 2022.

Our net capital expenditures for the first quarter 2023 approximated $380 million compared to $289 million for the first quarter 2022. At March 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $53 million.

In the first quarter 2023, we purchased approximately 183,000 shares of our common stock for approximately $31 million. At March 31, 2023, we had approximately $520 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding at March 31, 2023, approximated 103.6 million.

Conference Call Information:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available to interested parties on our website, www.jbhunt.com.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 2,731,453 $ 3,042,217 Fuel surcharge revenues 498,135 446,371 Total operating revenues 3,229,588 100.0% 3,488,588 100.0% Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 1,467,798 45.4% 1,837,340 52.7% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 824,999 25.5% 763,591 21.9% Fuel and fuel taxes 195,834 6.1% 189,466 5.4% Depreciation and amortization 175,812 5.4% 148,763 4.3% Operating supplies and expenses 128,360 4.0% 106,939 3.1% Insurance and claims 70,328 2.2% 46,131 1.3% General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 60,404 1.9% 37,447 0.9% Operating taxes and licenses 18,108 0.6% 15,749 0.5% Communication and utilities 10,456 0.3% 8,868 0.3% Total operating expenses 2,952,099 91.4% 3,154,294 90.4% Operating income 277,489 8.6% 334,294 9.6% Net interest expense 14,789 0.5% 12,586 0.4% Earnings before income taxes 262,700 8.1% 321,708 9.2% Income taxes 64,932 2.0% 78,383 2.2% Net earnings $ 197,768 6.1% $ 243,325 7.0% Average diluted shares outstanding 104,729 106,075 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.89 $ 2.29

Financial Information By Segment (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 1,539,560 48% $ 1,603,385 46% Dedicated 879,143 27% 776,121 22% Integrated Capacity Solutions 384,774 12% 658,873 19% Final Mile Services 225,077 7% 234,972 7% Truckload 205,862 6% 229,528 6% Subtotal 3,234,416 100% 3,502,879 100% Intersegment eliminations (4,828 ) (0%) (14,291 ) 0% Consolidated revenue $ 3,229,588 100% $ 3,488,588 100% Operating income Intermodal $ 168,658 61% $ 200,972 60% Dedicated 102,560 37% 79,691 24% Integrated Capacity Solutions (5,372 ) (2%) 24,193 7% Final Mile Services 6,619 2% 590 0% Truckload 4,990 2% 28,903 9% Other (1) 34 0% (55 ) 0% Operating income $ 277,489 100% $ 334,294 100% (1) Includes corporate support activity

Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 Intermodal Loads 486,091 510,736 Average length of haul 1,651 1,671 Revenue per load $ 3,167 $ 3,139 Average tractors during the period * 6,599 6,262 Tractors (end of period) * 6,574 6,343 Trailing equipment (end of period) 116,155 109,329 Average effective trailing equipment usage 96,306 105,884 Dedicated Loads 1,077,372 1,071,230 Average length of haul 171 167 Revenue per truck per week** $ 5,060 $ 4,824 Average trucks during the period*** 13,469 12,563 Trucks (end of period) *** 13,325 12,784 Trailing equipment (end of period) 29,651 30,343 Average effective trailing equipment usage 31,378 32,450 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 202,531 271,827 Revenue per load $ 1,900 $ 2,424 Gross profit margin 13.4 % 12.8 % Employee count (end of period) 807 1,005 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 149,300 147,000 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $ 250.6 $ 430.4 Final Mile Services Stops 1,162,138 1,401,714 Average trucks during the period*** 1,651 1,556 Truckload Loads 98,784 91,139 Revenue per load $ 2,084 $ 2,518 Average length of haul 640 553 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 104 145 Independent contractor 2,058 1,479 Total tractors 2,162 1,624 Trailers (end of period) 14,935 11,655 Average effective trailing equipment usage 13,127 9,156 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,604 $ 51,927 Accounts Receivable, net 1,382,896 1,528,075 Prepaid expenses and other 553,427 631,776 Total current assets 1,988,927 2,211,778 Property and equipment 8,163,778 7,999,480 Less accumulated depreciation 2,965,980 3,019,663 Net property and equipment 5,197,798 4,979,817 Other assets, net 603,677 594,987 $ 7,790,402 $ 7,786,582 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt $ 249,785 $ - Trade accounts payable 749,774 798,776 Claims accruals 485,623 452,149 Accrued payroll 96,961 188,252 Other accrued expenses 121,440 129,054 Total current liabilities 1,703,583 1,568,231 Long-term debt 991,710 1,261,738 Other long-term liabilities 375,761 369,314 Deferred income taxes 921,977 920,531 Stockholders' equity 3,797,371 3,666,768 $ 7,790,402 $ 7,786,582

Supplemental Data (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000) 103,648 103,743 Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period $ 36.64 $ 35.34 Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (000) $ 487,621 $ 291,785 Net capital expenditures (000) $ 379,831 $ 289,126

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Recast for Truck Fleet and LTL Operational Transfers (unaudited) 2022 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Dedicated Revenue (in thousands) $ 776,121 $ 903,925 $ 930,947 $ 913,084 $ 3,524,077 $ 609,631 $ 652,789 $ 696,938 $ 746,569 $ 2,705,927 Operating Income (in thousands) $ 79,691 $ 94,141 $ 107,186 $ 79,826 $ 360,844 $ 76,726 $ 82,516 $ 79,922 $ 75,008 $ 314,172 Loads 1,071,230 1,149,401 1,164,792 1,123,441 971,507 1,026,754 1,057,110 1,083,518 Average length of haul 167 167 169 170 166 165 165 164 Revenue per truck per week** $ 4,824 $ 5,380 $ 5,329 $ 5,302 $ 4,542 $ 4,680 $ 4,656 $ 4,850 Average trucks during the period*** 12,563 13,001 13,429 13,533 10,550 10,805 11,501 12,062 Trucks (end of period) *** 12,784 13,236 13,629 13,374 10,549 11,086 11,875 12,306 Trailing equipment (end of period) 30,343 27,108 27,937 28,322 27,283 27,354 27,804 28,822 Average effective trailing equipment usage 32,450 32,099 30,309 30,543 29,869 29,587 30,120 31,026 Integrated Capacity Solutions Revenue (in thousands) $ 658,873 $ 605,606 $ 575,287 $ 483,590 $ 2,323,356 $ 510,546 $ 592,000 $ 647,925 $ 720,550 $ 2,471,021 Operating Income (in thousands) $ 24,193 $ 23,222 $ 13,351 $ (3,215 ) $ 57,551 $ 5,960 $ 1,572 $ 13,221 $ 19,136 $ 39,889 Loads 271,827 262,213 262,803 230,685 231,981 269,578 266,772 295,142 Revenue per load $ 2,424 $ 2,310 $ 2,189 $ 2,096 $ 2,201 $ 2,196 $ 2,429 $ 2,441 Gross profit margin 12.8 % 16.1 % 14.2 % 15.6 % 12.2 % 10.2 % 11.7 % 11.9 % Employee count (end of period) 1,005 1,022 1,002 958 917 943 931 953 Final Mile Services Revenue (in thousands) $ 234,972 $ 274,991 $ 265,054 $ 267,416 $ 1,042,433 $ 216,284 $ 227,879 $ 224,200 $ 240,264 $ 908,627 Operating Income (in thousands) $ 590 $ 13,249 $ 9,773 $ 12,973 $ 36,585 $ 9,807 $ 12,237 $ 2,805 $ 9,496 $ 34,345 Stops 1,401,714 1,501,268 1,405,290 1,328,160 1,736,409 1,793,511 1,627,580 1,519,686 Truckload Revenue (in thousands) $ 229,528 $ 227,909 $ 236,620 $ 242,677 $ 936,734 $ 119,857 $ 152,024 $ 171,435 $ 224,928 $ 668,244 Operating Income (in thousands) $ 28,903 $ 20,024 $ 14,925 $ 12,874 $ 76,726 $ 7,786 $ 10,689 $ 12,880 $ 23,537 $ 54,892 Loads 91,139 95,245 101,178 110,509 73,775 78,434 81,025 93,997 Revenue per load $ 2,518 $ 2,393 $ 2,339 $ 2,196 $ 1,625 $ 1,938 $ 2,116 $ 2,393 Average length of haul 553 543 594 585 500 554 570 562 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 145 165 180 147 244 215 180 165 Independent contractor 1,479 1,850 1,960 2,095 874 975 1,160 1,454 Total tractors 1,624 2,015 2,141 2,243 1,118 1,190 1,340 1,618 Trailers (end of period) 11,655 12,770 13,751 14,718 8,571 8,958 9,906 11,172 Average effective trailing equipment usage 9,156 9,928 10,938 12,420 6,319 6,641 7,271 8,259 On January 1, 2023, the Company transferred the majority of JBT's company owned trucking operations to DCS and transferred its less-than-truckload (LTL) brokerage operations from ICS to FMS. The purpose of this schedule is to provide certain recast reportable business segment historical results and other statistical information regarding these operational transfers for each quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021. These operational changes have no impact on our historical consolidated balance sheets, statements of earnings or cash flows. The recast segment financial and statistical information above does not represent a restatement of previously issued financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for each of the quarters of fiscal 2022 and 2021 and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

