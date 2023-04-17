NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $1.76 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.65 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 6.7 percent.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was approximately $20,000 and $10.7 million, respectively. PPP net interest income had minimal impact on diluted earnings per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and a $0.10 impact to diluted earnings per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Excluding the impact of PPP net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, diluted earnings per share increased by 13.5 percent from $1.55 to $1.76.

"Never before has the depth, sustainability and durability of our business model proven itself as it has over the past several weeks," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "For community and regional banks, it was a remarkable quarter. We were all impacted by the failure of two well-known banks. There was much concern over the amount of deposit growth regional banks could sustain, if any, as a result of the anxiety created by these two banks. But, our disciplined execution and the depth of client loyalty that we have built over the last two decades enabled us not only to retain substantially all of our clients, but to grow our clients' deposits at an annualized growth rate of 9.6 percent during the first quarter, a portion of which came after the two bank failures.

"Despite the volatility impacting the banking sector, I am pleased with our operating performance during the first quarter. We added 26 revenue producers to our ranks, which was consistent with our original expectations. Our deposit growth annualized for the quarter was 13.9 percent, as several of the strategic deposit gathering initiatives that we have invested in over the last two years continued to find traction. Linked-quarter annualized loan growth was 17.3 percent, in the quarter. Our credit metrics remain strong, which we believe is a result of our practice of hiring only long-experienced lenders which leads to exceptional client selection. Our funding platform also proved impressive. Some may say this is not the right time to be a community or regional bank, but our performance during the quarter further confirms that this is the exact right time to bank with Pinnacle."

BALANCE SHEET GROWTH:

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $45.1 billion, an increase of approximately $5.7 billion from March 31, 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 14.5 percent. A further analysis of select balance sheet trends follows:

Balances at Linked-Quarter Annualized % Change Balances at Year-over-Year % Change (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Loans $ 30,297,871 $ 29,041,605 17.3 % $ 24,499,022 23.7 % Less: PPP loans 6,382 7,967 (79.6 )% 157,180 (95.9 )% Loans excluding PPP loans 30,291,489 29,033,638 17.3 % 24,341,842 24.4 % Securities and other interest-earning assets 10,080,769 8,123,259 96.4 % 10,704,157 (5.8 )% Total interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans $ 40,372,258 $ 37,156,897 34.6 % $ 35,045,999 15.2 % Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 9,018,439 $ 9,812,744 (32.4 )% $ 10,986,194 (17.9 )% Interest-bearing core deposits(1) 23,035,672 21,488,333 28.8 % 19,412,489 18.7 % Noncore deposits and other funding(2) 6,865,003 4,743,562 178.9 % 3,428,850 100.2 % Total funding $ 38,919,114 $ 36,044,639 31.9 % $ 33,827,533 15.1 %

(1): Interest-bearing core deposits are interest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, time deposits less than $250,000 and reciprocating time and money market deposits issued through the IntraFi Network. (2): Noncore deposits and other funding consists of time deposits greater than $250,000, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, public funds, brokered deposits, FHLB advances and subordinated debt.

"We are pleased to report that end-of-period loans grew by $1.3 billion over last quarter and even more pleased that end-of-period deposits grew by $1.2 billion over the same period," Turner said. "We continue to experience a shift in the mix of our deposit book and our funding costs continued to increase, which is unsurprising given the interest rate environment and the events of the last few weeks of the quarter. We believe our linked-quarter loan growth for the remainder of the year is likely to moderate to some extent based on slower loan demand as a result of macroeconomic factors and the fact that we have continued to tighten the credit box, particularly as it pertains to construction and commercial real estate lending."

PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE (PPNR) GROWTH:

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $190.0 million, an increase of 18.5 percent from the $160.3 million recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 % change Revenues: Net interest income $ 312,231 $ 239,475 30.4 % Noninterest income 89,529 103,496 (13.5 ) % Total revenues 401,760 342,971 17.1 % Noninterest expense 211,727 182,661 15.9 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 190,033 160,310 18.5 % Adjustments: Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net - 61 NM ORE expense (benefit) 99 105 NM Adjusted PPNR $ 190,132 $ 160,476 18.5 %

Revenue per fully diluted common share was $5.28 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.27 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $4.52 for the first quarter of 2022, a 16.8 percent year-over-year growth rate.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $312.2 million, compared to $319.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $239.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, a year-over-year growth rate of 30.4 percent.

Revenues from PPP loans approximated $20,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $72,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2023, remaining unamortized fees for PPP loans were approximately $212,000.

Included in net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $852,000 of discount accretion associated with fair value adjustments, compared to $1.2 million of discount accretion recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. There remains $2.5 million of purchase accounting discount accretion as of March 31, 2023.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $89.5 million, compared to $82.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $103.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, a year-over-year decline of 13.5 percent.

Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $22.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $20.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, a year-over-year increase of 8.6 percent.

During the first quarter of 2023, mortgage loans sold resulted in a $2.1 million net gain compared to a $4.1 million net gain in the first quarter of 2022. In both periods, this is the result of the volume of mortgage loans sold during the period.

Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, down from $21.0 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 and $33.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a year-over-year decline of 43.3 percent.

During the first quarter of 2023, BHG increased loans held on its balance sheet by approximately $225.1 million. BHG also successfully completed its seventh securitization transaction in the first quarter of 2023 which amounted to approximately $265 million in balance sheet funding during a time when such funding was difficult to obtain. Additionally, BHG utilized approximately $90 million in loans to secure various other private funding sources during the first quarter.

Loans sold to BHG's community bank partners were approximately $704 million in the first quarter of 2023, the highest quarterly volume of purchases ever, compared to approximately $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $343 million in the first quarter of 2022. Loan originations decreased to $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Again, originations decreased primarily due to BHG continuing to tighten its underwriting and as it sought to increase the quality of its originations.

BHG increased its reserves for on-balance sheet loan losses to $178 million, or 5.19 percent of loans held for investment at March 31, 2023, compared to 4.59 percent at Dec. 31, 2022. BHG also increased its accrual for losses attributable to loan substitutions and prepayments for loans previously sold through its community bank auction platform to $350 million, or 5.81 percent of the loans that have been previously sold and were unpaid, at March 31, 2023 compared to 5.66 percent at Dec. 31, 2022.

Other noninterest income was $34.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $30.1 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 and $34.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, essentially flat year-over-year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $211.7 million, compared to $202.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $182.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 15.9 percent.

Salaries and employee benefits were $135.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $131.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $121.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 11.4 percent.

Increase in headcount contributed to the growth in salaries and employee benefits expense. Total full-time equivalent associates amounted to 3,281.5 associates at March 31, 2023, compared to 2,988.0 full-time equivalent associates at March 31, 2022, a year-over-year increase in headcount of 9.8 percent.

Costs related to the firm's cash and equity incentive plans were $22.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $28.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $25.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense categories, other than salaries and employee benefits, were $76.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $70.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $60.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 25.0 percent.

"Our net interest income was positively impacted by increased yields on earning assets offset by increased funding costs, resulting in a decline of $7.2 million between the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022," said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle's chief financial officer. "Increases in fee income in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 essentially offset the decrease in net interest income over that same time period. Most fee categories increased in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The fee increase was primarily attributable to mortgage pipelines improving significantly during the quarter, the receipt of annual insurance contingency payments from carriers due to favorable claims experience and increased fees from our back-to-back interest rate swap program, which we use to facilitate derivative transactions for our clients. BHG revenues decreased $1.9 million between fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2023. Most of this decrease was attributable to increased reserves for probable incurred credit losses.

"Expenses increased by approximately $9.7 million linked-quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $3.9 million linked-quarter though incentive costs were lower in the first quarter of 2023 than the last quarter of 2022 as during the quarter we accrued expense assuming a lower payout percentage would likely be achieved in 2023 than was the case in 2022 for the firm's annual cash bonus plan and we estimated that our performance would likely lead to a reduced number of shares being earned under our various performance-based equity awards. Compensation costs increased due to increased headcount and higher benefit costs which are traditionally higher in the first quarter due to the seasonality of payroll taxes and the firm's 401k match program. We will continue to monitor our expense burden in light of our anticipated revenue growth and adjust incentives and/or reduce other expenses through either reduced hiring, deferral of anticipated projects or implementation of other cost saving measures as required."

PROFITABILITY, LIQUIDITY AND SOUNDNESS:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.60 % 2.89 % Efficiency ratio 52.70 % 50.29 % 53.26 % Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.32 % Return on average tangible common equity (TCE) 15.43 % 15.95 % 15.63 %

As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.6 % 13.2 % 13.4 % Average loan to deposit ratio 83.97 % 83.10 % 75.62 % Uninsured/uncollateralized deposits to total deposits 33.23 % 38.93 % 41.98 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.3 % 8.5 % 8.5 % Book value per common share $ 71.24 $ 69.35 $ 66.30 Tangible book value per common share $ 46.75 $ 44.74 $ 41.65 Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (1) 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.14 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (2) 2.70 % 2.40 % 3.60 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.07 %

(1): Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarterly net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter. (2): Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses.

Net interest margin was 3.40 percent for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.60 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.89 percent for the first quarter of 2022.

Provision for credit losses was $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were $7.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $11.7 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 and $3.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were 0.10 percent.

Nonperforming assets were $44.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $46.1 million at Dec. 31, 2022 and $35.1 million at March 31, 2022, up 27.8 percent over the same quarter last year. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023 was 848.5 percent, compared to 788.8 percent at Dec. 31, 2022 and 982.9 percent at March 31, 2022.

Classified assets were $120.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $104.2 million at Dec. 31, 2022 and $137.0 at March 31, 2022, down 12.2 percent over the same quarter last year.

"Our net interest margin declined on a linked-quarter basis by approximately 20 basis points," Carpenter said. "In addition to increased funding costs, contributing to the reduced net interest margin was the $1.7 billion increase in on-balance sheet liquidity, which we acquired during mid-March given the uncertainty in the broader banking industry. We intend to hold elevated levels of liquidity for the next few quarters.

"We believe our liquidity metrics are as strong as they have ever been. Our wholesale funding ratios are consistent quarter to quarter. We also experienced a meaningful reduction in our uninsured deposit base, as approximately $2.1 billion in deposits were added to a reciprocal deposit insurance funding network during March. Our investment securities portfolio, including both the held-to-maturity and available-for-sale portfolios, has performed very well for us in recent months. Our AOCI loss decreased, or improved, by $44.0 million this quarter, and we think our held-to-maturity loss when considered in relation to our tangible capital ratios compared favorably to most of our peers at March 31, 2023.

"Credit metrics remain consistent with prior quarter's results, and we continue to believe the loan portfolio remains healthy. Should a recession materialize as we believe is likely in 2023, we continue to believe we enter it from a position of strength with a great deal of confidence as to the financial health of many of our borrowers and their ability to weather what could be a more challenging economic environment."

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Pinnacle will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT on April 18, 2023, to discuss first quarter 2023 results and other matters. To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-209-7255. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com.

For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. Pinnacle was also listed in Fortune magazine as the second best company to work for in the U.S. for women. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $45.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets and their surrounding communities.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of Pinnacle Bank and its subsidiaries or BHG, including as a result of the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our and BHG's customers and their businesses, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses and, in the case of BHG, substitutions; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Pinnacle Financial is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) the sale of investment securities in a loss position before their value recovers, including as a result of asset liability management strategies or in response to liquidity needs; (iv) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Pinnacle Financial's markets throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia and Kentucky, particularly in commercial and residential real estate markets; (v) the inability of Pinnacle Financial, or entities in which it has significant investments, like BHG, to maintain the long-term historical growth rate of its, or such entities', loan portfolio; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Pinnacle Bank is seeking to limit the rates it pays on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (viii) effectiveness of Pinnacle Financial's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (ix) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Pinnacle Financial's results, including as a result of the negative impact to net interest margin from rising deposit and other funding costs; (x) the results of regulatory examinations; (xi) Pinnacle Financial's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xii) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xiii) BHG's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (xiv) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xv) any matter that would cause Pinnacle Financial to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xvi) the ineffectiveness of Pinnacle Bank's hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or hedge failure of the underlying hedges; (xvii) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Pinnacle Bank), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xviii) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xix) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives, particularly if Pinnacle Bank's level of applicable commercial real estate loans were to exceed percentage levels of total capital in guidelines recommended by its regulators; (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by Pinnacle Financial's board of directors; (xxi) the vulnerability of Pinnacle Bank's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Pinnacle Bank contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight (including by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau), including oversight of companies in which Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank have significant investments, like BHG, and the development of additional banking products for Pinnacle Bank's corporate and consumer clients; (xxiii) the risks associated with Pinnacle Bank being a minority investor in BHG, including the risk that the owners of a majority of the equity interests in BHG decide to sell the company or all or a portion of their ownership interests in BHG (triggering a similar sale by Pinnacle Bank); (xxiv) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers, like BHG, including regulatory or legislative developments; (xxv) fluctuations in the valuations of Pinnacle Financial's equity investments and the ultimate success of such investments; (xxvi) the availability of and access to capital; (xxvii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and (xxviii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Pinnacle Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Pinnacle Financial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Matters

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, total revenues, net income to common shareholders, earnings per diluted common share, revenue per diluted common share, PPNR, efficiency ratio, noninterest expense, noninterest income and the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets, excluding in certain instances the impact of expenses related to other real estate owned, gains or losses on sale of investment securities and other matters for the accounting periods presented. This release also includes non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of loans originated and forgiven and repaid under the PPP. This release may also contain certain other non-GAAP capital ratios and performance measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with Pinnacle Financial's acquisitions of BNC, Avenue Bank, Magna Bank, CapitalMark Bank & Trust, Mid-America Bancshares, Inc., Cavalry Bancorp, Inc. and other acquisitions which collectively are less material to the non-GAAP measure as well as the impact of Pinnacle Financial's Series B Preferred Stock. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Pinnacle Financial believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, Pinnacle Financial believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare Pinnacle Financial's results to the results of other companies. Pinnacle Financial's management utilizes this non-GAAP financial information to compare Pinnacle Financial's operating performance for 2023 versus certain periods in 2022 and to internally prepared projections.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks $ 209,255 $ 268,649 $ 187,093 Restricted cash 13,049 31,447 29,680 Interest-bearing due from banks 2,597,172 877,286 3,103,008 Cash and cash equivalents 2,819,476 1,177,382 3,319,781 Securities purchased with agreement to resell 509,872 513,276 1,332,753 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,825,203 3,558,870 3,569,723 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $2.8 billion, $2.7 billion, and $2.4 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.9 million, $1.6 million, and $1.1 million at March 31, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively) 3,053,628 3,079,050 2,566,386 Consumer loans held-for-sale 58,758 42,237 67,224 Commercial loans held-for-sale 23,087 21,093 35,383 Loans 30,297,871 29,041,605 24,499,022 Less allowance for credit losses (313,841 ) (300,665 ) (261,618 ) Loans, net 29,984,030 28,740,940 24,237,404 Premises and equipment, net 354,713 327,885 296,779 Equity method investment 438,303 443,185 382,256 Accrued interest receivable 143,965 161,182 95,147 Goodwill 1,846,973 1,846,973 1,850,951 Core deposits and other intangible assets 32,761 34,555 31,997 Other real estate owned 7,802 7,952 8,237 Other assets 2,021,016 2,015,441 1,606,357 Total assets $ 45,119,587 $ 41,970,021 $ 39,400,378 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 9,018,439 $ 9,812,744 $ 10,986,194 Interest-bearing 8,944,353 7,884,605 6,838,659 Savings and money market accounts 14,136,850 13,774,534 12,416,101 Time 4,078,911 3,489,355 2,054,860 Total deposits 36,178,553 34,961,238 32,295,814 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 149,777 194,910 219,530 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,166,508 464,436 888,870 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 424,276 424,055 423,319 Accrued interest payable 31,728 19,478 8,575 Other liabilities 484,617 386,512 283,320 Total liabilities 39,435,459 36,450,629 34,119,428 Preferred stock, no par value, 10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $225.0 million, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively 217,126 217,126 217,126 Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 76.7 million, 76.5 million and 76.4 million shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively 76,739 76,454 76,377 Additional paid-in capital 3,079,020 3,074,867 3,045,914 Retained earnings 2,458,006 2,341,706 1,972,686 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (146,763 ) (190,761 ) (31,153 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,684,128 5,519,392 5,280,950 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,119,587 $ 41,970,021 $ 39,400,378 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three months ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 431,902 $ 387,328 $ 227,047 Securities Taxable 29,358 25,086 11,048 Tax-exempt 23,802 22,770 17,446 Federal funds sold and other 20,977 15,994 3,076 Total interest income 506,039 451,178 258,617 Interest expense: Deposits 176,589 120,499 10,250 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 595 474 56 FHLB advances and other borrowings 16,624 10,745 8,836 Total interest expense 193,808 131,718 19,142 Net interest income 312,231 319,460 239,475 Provision for credit losses 18,767 24,805 2,720 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 293,464 294,655 236,755 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 11,718 11,123 11,030 Investment services 11,595 11,765 10,691 Insurance sales commissions 4,464 2,668 4,036 Gains (losses) on mortgage loans sold, net 2,053 (65 ) 4,066 Investment losses on sales, net - - (61 ) Trust fees 6,429 5,767 5,973 Income from equity method investment 19,079 21,005 33,655 Other noninterest income 34,191 30,058 34,106 Total noninterest income 89,529 82,321 103,496 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 135,708 131,802 121,852 Equipment and occupancy 30,353 29,329 25,536 Other real estate, net 99 179 105 Marketing and other business development 5,942 7,579 3,777 Postage and supplies 2,819 2,682 2,371 Amortization of intangibles 1,794 1,937 1,871 Other noninterest expense 35,012 28,539 27,149 Total noninterest expense 211,727 202,047 182,661 Income before income taxes 171,266 174,929 157,590 Income tax expense 33,995 37,082 28,480 Net income 137,271 137,847 129,110 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 133,473 $ 134,049 $ 125,312 Per share information: Basic net income per common share $ 1.76 $ 1.77 $ 1.66 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.76 $ 1.76 $ 1.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 75,921,282 75,771,828 75,654,986 Diluted 76,042,328 76,198,411 75,930,372 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands) Preferred Stock Amount Common Stock Additional Paid-in Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comp. Income (Loss), net Total Shareholders' Equity Shares Amounts Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 217,126 76,143 $ 76,143 $ 3,045,802 $ 1,864,350 $ 107,186 $ 5,310,607 Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits - 6 6 124 - - 130 Preferred dividends paid ($16.88 per share) - - - - (3,798 ) - (3,798 ) Common dividends paid ($0.22 per share) - - - - (16,976 ) - (16,976 ) Issuance of restricted common shares, net of forfeitures - 158 158 (158 ) - - - Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - (35 ) (35 ) (3,736 ) - - (3,771 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to restricted stock unit (RSU) and performance stock unit (PSU) agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - 105 105 (5,566 ) - - (5,461 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units - - - 9,448 - - 9,448 Net income - - - - 129,110 - 129,110 Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (138,339 ) (138,339 ) Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 217,126 76,377 $ 76,377 $ 3,045,914 $ 1,972,686 $ (31,153 ) $ 5,280,950 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 217,126 76,454 $ 76,454 $ 3,074,867 $ 2,341,706 $ (190,761 ) $ 5,519,392 Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits - 40 40 920 - - 960 Preferred dividends paid ($16.88 per share) - - - - (3,798 ) - (3,798 ) Common dividends paid ($0.22 per share) - - - - (17,173 ) - (17,173 ) Issuance of restricted common shares, net of forfeitures - 193 193 (193 ) - - - Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - (41 ) (41 ) (3,035 ) - - (3,076 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to RSU and PSU agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - 93 93 (3,738 ) - - (3,645 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units - - 10,199 - - 10,199 Net income - - - 137,271 - 137,271 Other comprehensive gain - - - - 43,998 43,998 Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 217,126 76,739 $ 76,739 $ 3,079,020 $ 2,458,006 $ (146,763 ) $ 5,684,128

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) March December September June March December 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Balance sheet data, at quarter end: Commercial and industrial loans $ 10,716,945 10,233,395 9,738,271 9,244,708 8,213,204 7,703,428 Commercial real estate - owner occupied loans 3,686,796 3,587,257 3,426,271 3,243,018 3,124,275 3,048,822 Commercial real estate - investment loans 5,556,484 5,277,454 5,122,127 4,909,598 4,707,761 4,607,048 Commercial real estate - multifamily and other loans 1,331,249 1,265,165 1,042,854 951,998 718,822 614,656 Consumer real estate - mortgage loans 4,531,285 4,435,046 4,271,913 4,047,051 3,813,252 3,680,684 Construction and land development loans 3,909,024 3,679,498 3,548,970 3,386,866 3,277,029 2,903,017 Consumer and other loans 559,706 555,823 550,565 498,757 487,499 485,489 Paycheck protection program loans 6,382 7,967 10,723 51,100 157,180 371,118 Total loans 30,297,871 29,041,605 27,711,694 26,333,096 24,499,022 23,414,262 Allowance for credit losses (313,841 ) (300,665 ) (288,088 ) (272,483 ) (261,618 ) (263,233 ) Securities 6,878,831 6,637,920 6,481,018 6,553,893 6,136,109 6,070,152 Total assets 45,119,587 41,970,021 41,000,118 40,121,292 39,400,378 38,469,399 Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,018,439 9,812,744 10,567,873 11,058,198 10,986,194 10,461,071 Total deposits 36,178,553 34,961,238 33,690,049 32,595,303 32,295,814 31,304,533 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 149,777 194,910 190,554 199,585 219,530 152,559 FHLB advances 2,166,508 464,436 889,248 1,289,059 888,870 888,681 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 424,276 424,055 423,834 423,614 423,319 423,172 Total shareholders' equity 5,684,128 5,519,392 5,342,112 5,315,239 5,280,950 5,310,607 Balance sheet data, quarterly averages: Total loans $ 29,633,640 28,402,197 27,021,031 25,397,389 23,848,533 23,225,735 Securities 6,765,126 6,537,262 6,542,026 6,446,774 6,143,664 5,813,636 Federal funds sold and other 2,100,757 1,828,588 2,600,978 2,837,679 4,799,946 4,356,113 Total earning assets 38,499,523 36,768,047 36,164,035 34,681,842 34,792,143 33,395,484 Total assets 42,983,854 41,324,251 40,464,649 38,780,786 38,637,221 37,132,078 Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,332,317 10,486,233 10,926,069 10,803,439 10,478,403 10,240,393 Total deposits 35,291,775 34,177,281 33,108,415 31,484,100 31,538,985 30,034,026 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 219,082 199,610 215,646 216,846 179,869 141,781 FHLB advances 1,130,356 701,813 1,010,865 1,095,531 888,746 888,559 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 426,564 427,503 426,267 427,191 441,755 484,389 Total shareholders' equity 5,605,604 5,433,274 5,403,244 5,316,219 5,331,405 5,262,586 Statement of operations data, for the three months ended: Interest income $ 506,039 451,178 371,764 292,376 258,617 259,193 Interest expense 193,808 131,718 65,980 27,802 19,142 20,430 Net interest income 312,231 319,460 305,784 264,574 239,475 238,763 Provision for credit losses 18,767 24,805 27,493 12,907 2,720 2,675 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 293,464 294,655 278,291 251,667 236,755 236,088 Noninterest income 89,529 82,321 104,805 125,502 103,496 100,723 Noninterest expense 211,727 202,047 199,253 196,038 182,661 170,417 Income before income taxes 171,266 174,929 183,843 181,131 157,590 166,394 Income tax expense 33,995 37,082 35,185 36,004 28,480 32,866 Net income 137,271 137,847 148,658 145,127 129,110 133,528 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 133,473 134,049 144,860 141,329 125,312 129,730 Profitability and other ratios: Return on avg. assets (1) 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.42 % 1.46 % 1.32 % 1.39 % Return on avg. equity (1) 9.66 % 9.79 % 10.64 % 10.66 % 9.53 % 9.78 % Return on avg. common equity (1) 10.05 % 10.20 % 11.08 % 11.12 % 9.94 % 10.20 % Return on avg. tangible common equity (1) 15.43 % 15.95 % 17.40 % 17.62 % 15.63 % 16.13 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (14) 12.07 % 12.26 % 12.34 % 12.63 % 12.94 % 10.65 % Net interest margin (2) 3.40 % 3.60 % 3.47 % 3.17 % 2.89 % 2.96 % Noninterest income to total revenue (3) 22.28 % 20.49 % 25.53 % 32.17 % 30.18 % 29.67 % Noninterest income to avg. assets (1) 0.84 % 0.79 % 1.03 % 1.30 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1) 2.00 % 1.94 % 1.95 % 2.03 % 1.92 % 1.82 % Efficiency ratio (4) 52.70 % 50.29 % 48.53 % 50.26 % 53.26 % 50.20 % Avg. loans to avg. deposits 83.97 % 83.10 % 81.61 % 80.67 % 75.62 % 77.33 % Securities to total assets 15.25 % 15.82 % 15.81 % 16.34 % 15.57 % 15.78 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Average Balances Interest Rates/ Yields Average Balances Interest Rates/ Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 29,633,640 $ 431,902 6.00 % $ 23,848,533 $ 227,047 3.94 % Securities Taxable 3,508,946 29,358 3.39 % 3,234,641 11,048 1.39 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,256,180 23,802 3.54 % 2,909,023 17,446 2.94 % Interest-bearing due from banks 1,392,492 15,941 4.64 % 3,347,804 1,303 0.16 % Resell agreements 512,660 3,329 2.63 % 1,281,746 1,214 0.38 % Federal funds sold - (9 ) - % - - - % Other 195,605 1,716 3.56 % 170,396 559 1.33 % Total interest-earning assets 38,499,523 $ 506,039 5.45 % 34,792,143 $ 258,617 3.11 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,880,890 1,863,730 Other nonearning assets 2,603,441 1,981,348 Total assets $ 42,983,854 $ 38,637,221 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 7,793,823 52,474 2.73 % 6,391,316 2,599 0.16 % Savings and money market 14,377,996 97,519 2.75 % 12,587,219 5,124 0.17 % Time 3,787,639 26,596 2.85 % 2,082,047 2,527 0.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits 25,959,458 176,589 2.76 % 21,060,582 10,250 0.20 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 219,082 595 1.10 % 179,869 56 0.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,130,356 10,970 3.94 % 888,746 4,474 2.04 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 426,564 5,654 5.38 % 441,755 4,362 4.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 27,735,460 193,808 2.83 % 22,570,952 19,142 0.34 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,332,317 - - 10,478,403 - - Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 37,067,777 $ 193,808 2.12 % 33,049,355 $ 19,142 0.23 % Other liabilities 310,473 256,461 Shareholders' equity 5,605,604 5,331,405 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 42,983,854 $ 38,637,221 Net interest income $ 312,231 $ 239,475 Net interest spread (3) 2.61 % 2.77 % Net interest margin (4) 3.40 % 2.89 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $10.9 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended March 31, 2023 would have been 3.32% compared to a net interest spread of 2.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) March December September June March December 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Asset quality information and ratios: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 36,988 38,116 34,115 15,459 26,616 31,569 ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 7,802 7,952 7,787 8,237 8,437 8,537 Total nonperforming assets $ 44,790 46,068 41,902 23,696 35,053 40,106 Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest $ 5,284 4,406 6,757 3,840 1,605 1,607 Accruing purchase credit deteriorated loans $ 7,684 8,060 8,759 9,194 12,661 13,086 Net loan charge-offs $ 7,291 11,729 10,983 877 2,958 8,077 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 848.5 % 788.8 % 844.5 % 1,762.6 % 982.9 % 833.8 % As a percentage of total loans: Past due accruing loans over 30 days 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.09 % Potential problem loans 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.32 % 0.41 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.07 % 1.12 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.17 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (6) 2.7 % 2.4 % 2.6 % 2.9 % 3.6 % 4.1 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (5) 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.14 % Interest rates and yields: Loans 6.00 % 5.54 % 4.73 % 4.07 % 3.94 % 4.04 % Securities 3.47 % 3.19 % 2.66 % 2.29 % 2.12 % 2.08 % Total earning assets 5.45 % 5.02 % 4.20 % 3.49 % 3.11 % 3.20 % Total deposits, including non-interest bearing 2.03 % 1.40 % 0.66 % 0.23 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1.10 % 0.94 % 0.34 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.15 % FHLB advances 3.94 % 3.04 % 2.26 % 1.92 % 2.04 % 2.04 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.38 % 4.98 % 4.51 % 4.04 % 4.00 % 4.23 % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 2.12 % 1.47 % 0.75 % 0.34 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Capital and other ratios (6): Pinnacle Financial ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.6 % 13.2 % 13.0 % 13.2 % 13.4 % 13.8 % Common equity Tier one 9.9 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 10.2 % 10.5 % 10.9 % Tier one risk-based 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.7 % 10.9 % 11.2 % 11.7 % Total risk-based 12.4 % 12.4 % 12.6 % 12.9 % 13.3 % 13.8 % Leverage 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 9.7 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.3 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.4 % 8.5 % 8.8 % Pinnacle Bank ratios: Common equity Tier one 10.8 % 10.9 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 11.4 % 11.9 % Tier one risk-based 10.8 % 10.9 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 11.4 % 11.9 % Total risk-based 11.6 % 11.6 % 11.8 % 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.6 % Leverage 9.9 % 10.1 % 10.1 % 9.9 % 9.6 % 9.9 % Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (17) 88.5 % 85.9 % 85.4 % 87.4 % 87.4 % 79.1 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family as a percentage of total capital (17) 261.1 % 249.6 % 244.0 % 250.2 % 243.7 % 234.1 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March December September June March December 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Per share data: Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.76 1.77 1.91 1.87 1.66 1.72 Earnings per common share - basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.76 1.77 1.91 1.87 1.66 1.71 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.76 1.76 1.91 1.86 1.65 1.71 Earnings per common share - diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.76 1.76 1.91 1.86 1.65 1.70 Common dividends per share $ 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.18 Book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 71.24 69.35 67.07 66.74 66.30 66.89 Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 46.75 44.74 42.44 42.08 41.65 42.55 Revenue per diluted common share $ 5.28 5.27 5.40 5.14 4.52 4.47 Revenue per diluted common share, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 5.28 5.27 5.40 5.14 4.52 4.46 Investor information: Closing sales price of common stock on last trading day of quarter $ 55.16 73.40 81.10 72.31 92.08 95.50 High closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 82.79 87.81 87.66 91.42 110.41 104.72 Low closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 52.51 70.74 68.68 68.56 90.46 90.20 Closing sales price of depositary shares on last trading day of quarter $ 24.15 25.35 25.33 25.19 26.72 28.21 High closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 25.71 25.60 26.23 26.44 28.53 28.99 Low closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 20.77 23.11 24.76 24.75 25.63 27.42 Other information: Residential mortgage loan sales: Gross loans sold $ 120,146 134,514 181,139 239,736 270,793 352,342 Gross fees (8) $ 2,795 3,149 3,189 6,523 5,700 10,098 Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated 2.33 % 2.34 % 1.76 % 2.72 % 2.11 % 2.87 % Net gain (loss) on residential mortgage loans sold $ 2,053 (65 ) 1,117 2,150 4,066 4,244 Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (13) $ - - 217 - (61 ) 393 Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (9) $ 8,634,339 8,049,125 7,220,405 6,761,480 7,158,939 7,187,085 Trust account managed assets, at quarter end $ 4,855,951 4,560,752 4,162,639 4,207,406 4,499,911 4,720,290 Core deposits (10) $ 32,054,111 31,301,077 30,748,817 30,011,444 30,398,683 29,316,911 Core deposits to total funding (10) 82.4 % 86.8 % 87.4 % 87.0 % 89.9 % 89.5 % Risk-weighted assets $ 38,117,659 36,216,901 35,281,315 33,366,074 31,170,258 29,349,534 Number of offices 126 123 120 119 119 118 Total core deposits per office $ 254,398 254,480 256,240 252,197 255,451 248,448 Total assets per full-time equivalent employee $ 13,750 12,948 12,875 13,052 13,186 13,541 Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee $ 496.5 491.8 511.5 509.0 465.5 474.1 Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee $ 261.7 247.3 248.2 255.8 247.9 238.0 Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 3,281.5 3,241.5 3,184.5 3,074.0 2,988.0 2,841.0 Associate retention rate (11) 93.8 % 93.8 % 93.6 % 93.3 % 93.1 % 93.4 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED Three months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March December March 2023 2022 2022 Net interest income $ 312,231 319,460 239,475 Noninterest income 89,529 82,321 103,496 Total revenues 401,760 401,781 342,971 Less: Investment losses on sales of securities, net - - 61 Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 401,760 401,781 343,032 Noninterest expense $ 211,727 202,047 182,661 Less: ORE expense 99 179 105 Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 211,628 201,868 182,556 Pre-tax income $ 171,266 174,929 157,590 Provision for credit losses 18,767 24,805 2,720 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue 190,033 199,734 160,310 Adjustments noted above 99 179 166 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (12) $ 190,132 199,913 160,476 Noninterest income $ 89,529 82,321 103,496 Less: Adjustments as noted above - - 61 Noninterest income excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 89,529 82,321 103,557 Efficiency ratio (4) 52.70 % 50.29 % 53.26 % Adjustments as noted above (0.02 ) % (0.05 ) % (0.04 ) % Efficiency ratio (excluding adjustments noted above) (4) 52.68 % 50.24 % 53.22 % Total average assets $ 42,983,854 41,324,251 38,637,221 Noninterest income to average assets (1) 0.84 % 0.79 % 1.09 % Adjustments as noted above - % - % - % Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 0.84 % 0.79 % 1.09 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 2.00 % 1.94 % 1.92 % Adjustments as noted above - % - % - % Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 2.00 % 1.94 % 1.92 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED Three months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March December September June March December 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 133,473 134,049 144,860 141,329 125,312 129,730 Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net - - (217 ) - 61 (393 ) ORE expense (benefit) 99 179 (90 ) 86 105 37 Tax effect on adjustments noted above (16) (25 ) (47 ) 80 (22 ) (43 ) 93 Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above $ 133,547 134,181 144,633 141,393 125,435 129,467 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.76 1.77 1.91 1.87 1.66 1.72 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net - - - - - (0.01 ) Adjustment due to ORE expense (benefit) - - - - - - Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (16) - - - - - - Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 1.76 1.77 1.91 1.87 1.66 1.71 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.76 1.76 1.91 1.86 1.65 1.71 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net - - - - - (0.01 ) Adjustment due to ORE expense (benefit) - - - - - - Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (16) - - - - - - Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above $ 1.76 1.76 1.91 1.86 1.65 1.70 Revenue per diluted common share $ 5.28 5.27 5.40 5.14 4.52 4.47 Adjustments as noted above - - - - - (0.01 ) Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 5.28 5.27 5.40 5.14 4.52 4.46 Book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 71.24 69.35 67.07 66.74 66.30 66.89 Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets (24.49 ) (24.61 ) (24.63 ) (24.66 ) (24.65 ) (24.34 ) Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 46.75 44.74 42.44 42.08 41.65 42.55 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) PPP net interest income $ 20 72 755 4,060 10,690 15,131 Income tax expense at statutory rates (16) 5 19 197 1,061 2,794 3,955 Earnings attributable to PPP 15 53 558 2,999 7,896 11,176 Basic earnings per common share attributable to PPP $ - - 0.01 0.04 0.10 0.15 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to PPP $ - - 0.01 0.04 0.10 0.15 Equity method investment (15) Fee income from BHG, net of amortization $ 19,079 21,005 41,341 49,465 33,655 30,844 Funding cost to support investment 5,093 4,586 3,891 1,998 666 388 Pre-tax impact of BHG 13,986 16,419 37,450 47,467 32,989 30,456 Income tax expense at statutory rates (16) 3,497 4,292 9,789 12,408 8,623 7,961 Earnings attributable to BHG $ 10,489 12,127 27,661 35,059 24,366 22,495 Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.14 0.16 0.37 0.46 0.32 0.30 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.14 0.16 0.36 0.46 0.32 0.30 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED Three months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March December March 2023 2022 2022 Return on average assets (1) 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.32 % Adjustments as noted above - % - % - % Return on average assets excluding adjustments noted above (1) 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.32 % Tangible assets: Total assets $ 45,119,587 41,970,021 39,400,378 Less: Goodwill (1,846,973 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,850,951 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets (32,761 ) (34,555 ) (31,997 ) Net tangible assets $ 43,239,853 40,088,493 37,517,430 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 5,684,128 5,519,392 5,280,950 Less: Preferred shareholders' equity (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) Total common shareholders' equity 5,467,002 5,302,266 5,063,824 Less: Goodwill (1,846,973 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,850,951 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets (32,761 ) (34,555 ) (31,997 ) Net tangible common equity $ 3,587,268 3,420,738 3,180,876 Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.30 % 8.53 % 8.48 % Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 42,983,854 41,324,251 38,637,221 Less: Average goodwill (1,846,973 ) (1,846,471 ) (1,830,553 ) Average core deposit and other intangible assets (33,917 ) (35,126 ) (33,177 ) Net average tangible assets $ 41,102,964 39,442,654 36,773,491 Return on average assets (1) 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.32 % Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.38 % Adjustments as noted above - % - % - % Return on average tangible assets excluding adjustments noted above (1) 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.38 % Average tangible common equity: Average shareholders' equity $ 5,605,604 5,433,274 5,331,405 Less: Average preferred equity (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) Average common equity 5,388,478 5,216,148 5,114,279 Less: Average goodwill (1,846,973 ) (1,846,471 ) (1,830,553 ) Average core deposit and other intangible assets (33,917 ) (35,126 ) (33,177 ) Net average tangible common equity $ 3,507,588 3,334,551 3,250,549 Return on average equity (1) 9.66 % 9.79 % 9.53 % Adjustment due to average preferred shareholders' equity 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.41 % Return on average common equity (1) 10.05 % 10.20 % 9.94 % Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 5.38 % 5.75 % 5.69 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.43 % 15.95 % 15.63 % Adjustments as noted above 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding adjustments noted above (1) 15.44 % 15.96 % 15.65 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 1. Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. 2. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets. 3. Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 4. Efficiency ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 5. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarter-to-date net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter-to-date period. 6. Capital ratios are calculated using regulatory reporting regulations enacted for such period and are defined as follows: Equity to total assets - End of period total shareholders' equity as a percentage of end of period assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets - End of period total shareholders' equity less end of period preferred stock, goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles as a percentage of end of period assets less end of period goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles. Leverage - Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of adjusted average assets. Tier I risk-based - Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. Total risk-based - Total capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. Classified asset - Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses. Tier I common equity to risk weighted assets - Tier 1 capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) less the amount of any preferred stock or subordinated indebtedness that is considered as a component of Tier 1 capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. 7. Book value per common share computed by dividing total common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per common share computed by dividing total common shareholders' equity, less goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles by common shares outstanding. 8. Amounts are included in the statement of operations in "Gains on mortgage loans sold, net", net of commissions paid on such amounts. 9. At fair value, based on information obtained from Pinnacle's third party broker/dealer for non-FDIC insured financial products and services. 10. Core deposits include all transaction deposit accounts, money market and savings accounts and all certificates of deposit issued in a denomination of less than $250,000. The ratio noted above represents total core deposits divided by total funding, which includes total deposits, FHLB advances, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, subordinated indebtedness and all other interest-bearing liabilities. 11. Associate retention rate is computed by dividing the number of associates employed at quarter end less the number of associates that have resigned in the last 12 months by the number of associates employed at quarter end. Associate retention rate does not include associates at acquired institutions displaced by merger. 12. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue excludes the impact of ORE expenses and income and investment gains and losses on sales of securities. 13. Represents investment gains (losses) on sales and impairments, net occurring as a result of gains or losses incurred as the result of a change in management's intention to sell a bond prior to the recovery of its amortized cost basis. 14. The dividend payout ratio is calculated as the sum of the annualized dividend rate for dividends paid on common shares divided by the trailing 12-months fully diluted earnings per common share as of the dividend declaration date. 15. Earnings from equity method investment includes the impact of the issuance of subordinated debt as well as the funding costs of the overall franchise. Income tax expense is calculated using statutory tax rates. 16. Tax effect calculated using the blended statutory rate of 25.00 percent for 2023. For periods prior to 2023, tax effect calculated using the blended statutory rate of 26.14 percent. 17. Calculated using the same guidelines as are used in the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's Uniform Bank Performance Report.

pnfp-earnings

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT: Joe Bass, 615-743-8219

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Harold Carpenter, 615-744-3742

WEBSITE: www.pnfp.com