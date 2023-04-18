DJ TUI AG: Preliminary subscription quota is approximately 90.9%

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Preliminary subscription quota is approximately 90.9% 18-Apr-2023 / 08:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI AG

Preliminary subscription quota is approximately 90.9%

18 April 2023

Further to the announcement on 24 March 2023, TUI AG (the "Company") today announces the preliminary results of the Subscription Offer.

On the basis of currently available information the Company has received acceptances in respect of 298,928,137 New Shares, representing approx. 90.9% of the total number of New Shares to be issued pursuant to the Offering.

The New Shares not subscribed for will be offered to qualified institutional investors starting immediately by means of private placements in accordance with applicable securities legislation (the "Rump Placement").

Settlement and start of trading of the New Shares in the existing lines of TUI (including depository interests on the main market of the London Stock Exchange) is expected to take place on 24 April 2023.

There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. The execution of the capital increase is expected to be registered by the competent commercial registries in Hanover and Berlin/Charlottenburg on 19 April 2023. Therefore, the Company hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 507,431,033 after the registration of the capital increase with the competent commercial registers. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Pursuant to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and UniCredit Bank AG will offer the New Shares not subscribed for in the Subscription Offer (being the "Rump Shares") in the Rump Placement.

A further announcement with the final take-up of the Subscription Offer and the results of the Rump Placement will be made in due course.

A prospectus (the "German Prospectus") setting out the full details of the Offering, including a full timetable of key dates, has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin") on 24 March 2023. For the purposes of the public offering in the United Kingdom and the UK Admission (as defined below), a separate prospectus (the "UK Prospectus" and together with the German Prospectus, the "Prospectuses") has been approved by the FCA on the same day. Both Prospectuses are available on the Company's website (https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/capital-increase-march-2023). A copy of the German Prospectus is also available on the website of BaFin (www.bafin.de) and the website of the European Securities And Markets Authority ("ESMA") (https://registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/), and a copy of the UK Prospectus was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism). The information in this announcement should be read in conjunction with both Prospectuses.

All capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement including the important notices below have the meaning set out in the Prospectuses.

For further information, please contact:

Nicola Gehrt, Group Director Investor Relations + 49 (0)511 566 1435 Adrian Bell, Senior Investor Relations Manager + 49 (0)511 566 2332 James Trimble, Investor Relations Manager + 44 (0)1582 315 293 Stefan Keese, Investor Relations Manager + 49 (0)511 566 1387 Media Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations + 49 (0)511 566 6024

