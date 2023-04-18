Emerge Digital and ConnectWise team up to redefine cyber security for SMEs

CHELTENHAM, England, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Managed Services Provider, Emerge Digital, has teamed up with the world's leading software company within the MSP space, ConnectWise, to make enterprise-level cyber security protection accessible to SMEs and help reduce the spiraling cost of security for corporations.

Last year, 54% of SMEs experienced a cyber-attack, according to a Vodafone study, an increase of 15% in two years. In a separate report, 38% admitted to having insufficient budget to adequately protect themselves against cyber-attacks. For corporations, the growing cyber security skills gap has led to a lack of in-house expertise to manage their complex networks, while paying a premium for their IT security solutions.

By partnering with ConnectWise, Emerge Digital hopes to redefine cyber security for SMEs, bringing proven industry expertise and enterprise-grade cyber security protection to the market at SME-friendly prices.

The new offering from Emerge Digital, called 'OnyxSecure', will be available in three tiers. Each will include a dedicated team of highly certified cyber security engineers, and advanced protection from world-leading vendors including Microsoft, ThreatLocker and CybSafe, all of which are typically unaffordable for SMEs.

Emerge Digital's entry level tier, OnyxSecure Essential, includes a 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC), Dark Web Monitoring and Zero Trust Security, as well as AI-powered Robust Endpoint Defence, and a solution which provides Microsoft Cloud Fortification by logging usage data from across Microsoft 365 systems.

Tom Henson, Managing Director at Emerge Digital, said: "ConnectWise creates state-of-the-art products that are used far and wide across the cyber security and IT industries. Having been a trusted partner of the company for nearly a decade, we've leveraged ConnectWise's products to provide our clients with best-in-class solutions across their cyber security. Together we wanted to break down barriers for SMEs and tackle the challenges for corporations, helping them access the solutions and support needed to confidently defend their businesses against today's emerging threats.

"Our three tiers of cyber security services sit at 60% less than our usual price point, which was already extremely competitive with the wider industry. We've lowered our prices without compromising on quality. Each solution can be deployed rapidly, giving companies access to world-leading, Gartner Magic Quadrant and Forrester Wave technologies.

OnyxSecure Essentials offers industry-leading protection worth £50 per user, per month, at the reduced price of £20 per user, per month. Prices for OnyxSecure Enhanced start from £50 while the OnyxSecure Elite price is calculated on a bespoke basis. Emerge Digital is also offering Cyber Essentials certification as a service to help maximise the value of their selected tier.

