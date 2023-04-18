Since the passage of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last August, the utility-scale clean power sector has announced $150 billion in funding, 46 new manufacturing facilities, and nearly 20,000 new jobs, according to the American Clean Power Association.From pv magazine USA Over the last eight months, since the passage of the IRA, more than $150 billion of domestic utility-scale clean power investments have been announced, according to the American Clean Power Association. This unprecedented level of investment exceeds the total investment in utility-scale clean power projects brought online ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...