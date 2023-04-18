EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
/ Key word(s): Bond
PlusPlus EUR 2022/2026 Bondholders approve amendments to terms and conditions
Cross-default cured with provision to exchange Estonians notes
Aalto Capital acted as financial advisor to PlusPlus Capital.
Proxies were given to a single proxy holder in accordance with Luxembourg laws on the bondholders' meetings. With the resulting participation of 79% of outstanding bonds, the quorum threshold of 50% was duly satisfied. The participants voted unanimously in favor of each of the resolutions, with 100%, thereby also duly meeting the majority thresholds.
The terms and conditions of the EUR 2022/206 bonds are expected to be formally amended in the coming days. The updated terms and conditions and the full documentation of the meeting including the minutes are available on the website of PlusPlus Capital at https://pluspluscapital.eu/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/.
PlusPlus Capital AS
PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.
Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 117 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 289 million as at 31 December 2022. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.
PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.
pluspluscapital.eu
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
|1 rue Jean Piret
|L-2350 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@pluspluscapital.eu
|Internet:
|https://pluspluscapital.eu/
|ISIN:
|XS2502401552
|WKN:
|A3K7UD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
