18.04.2023
Nintex transition plan announced following workflow retirement in Microsoft 365

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced a transition plan for Nintex Workflow for Office 365 customers following Microsoft's decision to retire the existing Microsoft SharePoint 2013 workflow engine in Microsoft Office 365.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

The success of the Nintex business and their customers has flourished because of Nintex's early investments in workflow technology and the strong partnership they continue to have with Microsoft.?

Today, Microsoft announced that SharePoint 2013 workflows will be turned off for new tenants as of 1 April 2024, and will be removed from existing tenants and fully retired as of 1 April 2026. This applies to all environments, including Government Clouds and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Nintex has partnered closely with Microsoft in anticipation of this announcement, as Nintex Workflow for Office 365 utilises the Microsoft SharePoint 2013 workflow engine. To support customers who rely on Nintex to manage and run their business-critical processes, Nintex announced the Nintex Upgrade Program in September 2022 to provide a seamless transition path to Nintex Automation Cloud, Nintex's modern, cloud-hosted workflow solution.

Holly Anderson, Nintex VP of Product Marketing, said that "while today's news shouldn't come as a surprise to customers, it is important for organisations to thoughtfully plan their migration. As process experts, Nintex is uniquely equipped to help."

The Nintex Upgrade Program is designed to make the transition as simple as possible by providing migration tools, services, and dedicated support from Nintex process experts. For more information about the program and to tailor a solution that ensures continuity for your processes, customers can visit the Nintex Upgrade Center.

On Tuesday, 2nd May and Wednesday, 3rd May, Nintex will host a webinar to share more information and help customers through this important migration.

The Microsoft workflow retirement announcement can be found at https://aka.ms/sp-workflows-2013update

Media Contact
Laetitia Smith
laetitia.smith@nintex.com

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating, and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nintex-transition-plan-announced-following-workflow-retirement-in-microsoft-365-301798437.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
