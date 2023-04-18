The new tool for running online focus groups and in-depth interviews that help brands listen to and capture insights

Forsta, a leading global provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, today announced the release of Forsta Discussions, its integrated qualitative research tool for planning, conducting and monitoring video focus groups within the Forsta Human Experience (HX) Platform. This makes it easier to extend existing research programs and analyze, visualize and report using the range of tools in the Forsta HX platform.

Forsta Discussions' easy-to-use, self-serve interface enables researchers and CX professionals who are conducting focus groups and in-depth interviews (IDIs) to capture rich and comprehensive feedback from participants or customers. It also allows them to delve deeper into this feedback to understand these groups better than ever before.

Forsta Discussions offers the following benefits:

Schedule, conduct, and observe sessions as desired with the online project management dashboard and video meeting interface.

as desired with the online project management dashboard and video meeting interface. Integration into the Forsta HX platform to complement other research programs, like surveys or diary studies. Gather, analyze, and visualize in one place.

complement other research programs, like surveys or diary studies. Gather, analyze, and visualize in one place. Cutting-edge research tools for video focus group moderation and observation including participant management, virtual backroom and in-built security capabilities.

"Focus groups and IDI's are a crucial component of good qualitative research to fully understand the motivations and feelings of customers and research participants, whether you're looking to introduce qual research into your offering as a market research agency (MRA) or want to quickly capture in-depth feedback from participants," said Tobi Andersson, Managing Director of Market Research at Forsta. "With Discussions, we're creating an easy-to-use space for two-way conversation that focuses on human connection with customers and participants. And we're also capturing those verbal and non-verbal insights so that brands can be empowered to act in a way that builds personalized experiences for their audiences."

Forsta Discussions is available as part of the Forsta HX Platform alongside Forsta Surveys, Visualizations, Studio, Digital Diaries, and more. It can be used for to run online focus groups, to complement other research programs, as well as run in parallel to existing CX programs. Forsta also offers a full range of qualitative research tools for market research and CX professionals.

To learn more about Forsta Discussions, please visit: https://www.forsta.com/platform/online-focus-groups/discussions/

About Forsta

Forsta powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta's technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer. Forsta is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta provides the technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The company powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. PG Forsta is recognized as a Strong Performer in Customer Feedback Management in the Q1 2023 Forrester Wave. It serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

