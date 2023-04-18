Green Energy Expo, South Korea's largest solar event, attracted a higher number of visitors and exhibitors this year, underscoring the strength of the domestic PV industry, despite recent unfavorable regulatory changes.The 20th International Green Energy Expo and Conference - held last week in Daegu, South Korea - underscored the strength of the nation's solar industry, despite a political environment that appears to offer little room for clean energy. The 10th Basic Plan of Long-Term Electricity Supply and Demand, which was recently published by the South Korean government, reduces the 2030 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...