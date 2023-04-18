The Centre For Reproductive And Genetic Health (crgh) Selects Fairtility's Chloe Eq As Exclusive Decision Support Tool Powering Crgh Insight With Automated, Real-time Embryo Development Data

CRGH Insight Utilizes Fairtility's Explainable AI for Embryo Quality Analysis, Offering Transparency to IVF Professionals and Patients

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility, the transparent AI innovator powering in vitro fertilization (IVF), today announced the Centre for Reproductive and Genetic Health (CRGH), a leading fertility clinic in the UK, has chosen Fairtility's CHLOE EQ as its exclusive decision support tool to power its new offering, CRGH Insight.

CRGH Insight, powered by CHLO EQ, provides AI-derived embryo data insights to support consistent and standardized embryo quality assessment and selection. CHLOE EQ generates an embryo quality score along with biological insights elucidating the quality score, based on millions of data points. CHLOE EQ automatically annotates developing embryos with clinical accuracy and seamlessly integrates annotations into the clinic's electronic medical record (EMR). By eliminating manual and subjective analysis and reducing the administrative burden, CHLOE EQ streamlines the embryo assessment process and enables each embryologist to support more IVF cycles.

"We're proud to work with Fairtility to provide our patients with a revolutionary level of insight," said Jonathon Lawrence, CEO of CRGH. "Not only is the technology incredibly impressive, the Fairtility team also know how to work with clinics such as ours to provide solutions which really enhance the patient experience. We are delighted that patients can now continuously track their embryos' development.

CRGH Insight, powered by CHLOE EQ, enables CRGH embryologists to share with patients a real-time, uninterrupted video feed of their developing embryos to enhance the IVF patient experience. Prospective parents who opt for this feature from their care providers can watch embryos grow from a single cell into a fully developed blastocyst ready to be frozen or transferred, bringing visibility to a previously unseen process for patients.

"With CHLOE EQ's transformative AI technology, CRGH Insight will empower both clinicians and patients with information and tools to increase visibility into the fertility journey," said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-founder of Fairtility. "Providing this level of transparency can engender a more collaborative process between patients and IVF professionals and may allow patients to feel a greater sense of control in a process that can seem unpredictable."

CE MDR cleared, CHLOE EQ is already powering thousands of IVF cycles around the world.

Fairtility is powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) through transparent AI to improve outcomes. Equipping clinicians and their patients with unparalleled visibility into IVF treatment, CHLOE (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos) is the first and only transparent AI-based decision support tool that provides clinicians with complete visibility into the clinical and laboratory parameters that make up data output to help improve IVF outcomes. Beginning with CHLOE EQ, a proprietary embryo grading platform, Fairtility is on a path to expand CHLOE's application to span the full IVF journey - from infertility cause assessment through transfer optimization.

