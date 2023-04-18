CameraMatics introduces Intelligent Driver Assistance System (i-DAS), a revolutionary AI-powered collision avoidance system that builds towards a world with zero road accidents

The cutting-edge technology includes a combination of internal monitors and external AI cameras, coupled with deep learning algorithms that deliver unprecedented driver awareness

CameraMatics, a leading global driver safety provider, today announced the most advanced AI-powered collision avoidance system on the market, promising to radically improve driver reaction times and blind spot visibility.

CameraMatics i-DAS (Photo: Business Wire)

Fleet operators will be able to empower their drivers with i-DAS (Intelligent Driver Assistance System), which also includes DMS (Driver Monitoring System) to provide drivers with unparalleled awareness of vulnerable road users and distractions.

On the road, visibility, distractions, and physical and cognitive fitness can seriously affect reaction times. Even drivers with relatively quick reaction times may see drastic changes depending on their mental alertness or surrounding vehicle visibility, but fatigue is not always apparent. Road accidents happen in a split second, so every moment counts, especially when maneuvering heavy goods vehicles in built-up environments.

i-DAS features strategically placed blind spot detection and driver monitoring cameras, combined with in-cab display and speakers, to give drivers real-time warnings of hazards and collision risks. The system's external AI cameras feature adjustable detection zones of up to 30 meters, providing perfect coverage of risk zones.

i-DAS uses deep learning algorithms to make sense of the data, continually scanning for pedestrians, hidden road users and cyclists. It's also capable of filtering out road furniture, ensuring that drivers are only alerted of genuine risks.

In low-speed, high-risk maneuvers, where visibility is often at its worst and pedestrians and other road users more likely to be hidden in blind spots, i-DAS acts as the perfect Moving Off Information System (MOIS). At the same time, internal cameras monitor the driver's head position and eyes to look for signs of fatigue or distraction, providing audible and visual feedback when risks are detected.

Video snapshots of any road incidents are automatically recorded and uploaded to the CameraMatics cloud, which enables rapid incident response and helps fleets to integrate evidence-based driver coaching programs, helping CameraMatics to build towards a world with zero road accidents.

The launch of i-DAS is perfectly timed to help fleets to meet Direct Vision Standard 2024 standards and upcoming Blind Spot Information System (BSIS); Distraction Detection and MOIS requirements for new truck registrations in the EUs General Safety Regulations (GSR) in July 2024, not only helping to keep drivers and other road users as safe as possible, but also helping organisations with safety and risk compliancy.

Mervyn O' Callaghan, CEO and Founder at CameraMatics, comments: "We're proud to introduce the world's most advanced collision avoidance system, which continues our history of launching disruptive and cutting-edge AI-based technologies within the telematics and fleet management industry.

"i-DAS provides drivers with a whole new level of awareness when it comes to flagging hazards, fatigue and distractions, helping to reduce avoidable accidents and lowering insurance premiums. More importantly, i-DAS can help to make roads safer for all."

i-DAS is available to CameraMatics customers from today.

About CameraMatics

CameraMatics automate safety and performance for companies who operate vehicles and manage a mobile workforce. Its proprietary market-leading driver-centric SaaS platform is built on camera and vision systems, AI, smart workflows and telematics technologies.

The CameraMatics platform can be deployed to any vehicle type, automating manual paper-based processes such as driver coaching, road accident prevention and reporting, first notice of loss (FNOL), vehicle maintenance, and delivery tracking. By reducing road accidents, improving efficiencies, automating compliance and tracking transport emissions, it gives complete visibility and peace of mind for today's challenges in fleet operations and supports sustainable mobility.

CameraMatics was established in Ireland in 2016 by fleet experts Mervyn O'Callaghan and Simon Murray, who identified a fragmented fleet management marketplace poorly served by a crowded patchwork of hardware, telematics and dashcam software providers, leaving fleet managers, vehicle manufacturers and insurance companies open to a variety of risks. CameraMatics is based in Dublin and Waterford (Ireland), London (UK), Richmond VA (USA), and has recently made an entry into the market in mainland Europe.

Sam Keefe

cameramatics@archetype.co