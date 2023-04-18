SYNESIS Delivers Complete Visibility for 5G Mobile Networks

TOYO Corporation (TOKYO:8151), the leading test and measurement company, announced today that SYNESIS 100GbE portable has been delivered to Rakuten Symphony UK LTD to provide network packet visibility in the Rakuten Open RAN Customer Experience Center in the United Kingdom. The Center will support Open RAN interoperability testing in a bid to increase the technology's adoption in Europe and the Middle East.

As demands on mobile networks diversify, Open RAN technology makes it possible to build multi-vendor networks which allow telecom operators to flexibly procure network equipment, and to optimize network construction. To support telecom operators, the Rakuten Open RAN Customer Experience Center provides a test environment with the latest network equipment to validate Open RAN interoperability, as well as hosting stakeholder workshops related to 5G and beyond.

TOYO Corporation's SYNESIS is the industry leading packet capture appliance which is able to capture and to store even 100GbE traffic into SSD without any packet loss. This solution helps accurate verification and thus contributes to maintaining the security and quality of Open RAN networks.

"The Rakuten Open RAN Customer Experience Center will serve as a European testbed for Open RAN interoperability, and supports the bid to enhance smart and secure 5G in Europe and the Middle East as well as diversify telecommunications supply chains. We support operators by providing advanced technology solutions tailored to O-RAN specification requirements as part of our efforts to test Open RAN interoperability. TOYO's SYNESIS portable capture appliance is an ideal solution that is able to record every single packet without loss from any of our 100GbE and 25GbE links to verify interoperability," said Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony UK.

SYNESIS Key Advantages

SYNESIS is a high-performance capture and analysis appliance for 1G/10G/25G/40G/100G Ethernet interfaces with sustained rates of up to 200Gbps.

Capture without loss: Capture and directly stream high volume traffic to storage without any packet loss

Capture and directly stream high volume traffic to storage without any packet loss High speed extraction: Reduce the time to extract packets by saving indexing information

Reduce the time to extract packets by saving indexing information Portable and Distributed models: For 1G/10G/25G/40G/100G

