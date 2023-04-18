Symbiotic Data Integration Improves Defenses Against Brand Abuse, Domain Reputation, and Malicious IPs

Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today announced the next evolution of its partnership with the leading provider of data quality and email deliverability solutions, Validity. By extending data integrations with Validity, Red Sift improves upon its email security offerings with enhanced customer experience and solution capabilities, while continuing to demonstrate its leadership in security innovation.

Brand abuse impacts nearly every industry, as malicious actors continue to hijack unsecured lookalike domains of brands to impersonate and conduct fraud through common phishing attacks. The consequences of these brand abuse attacks can cause significant reputational and financial damage to brands, as well as negatively impact customer loyalty. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's annual Internet Crime Report, phishing attacks resulted in more victims than any other cyber threat in 2022, totaling more than $52 million in financial loss.

"Identifying, mitigating and preventing brand abuse is a significant focus for Red Sift," said Chuck Swenberg, SVP of Strategy for Red Sift. "This new integration with Validity not only provides Red Sift and our customers with unique and unmatched data insights for email security, but it also solidifies our competitive advantage against other DMARC vendors that cannot supplement first party data with best-in-class partners like Validity."

Today's symbiotic data integration with Red Sift and Validity helps solve the brand abuse problem. Leveraging Validity's Data Network, comprised of more than 80 mailbox and message security providers across the globe, Red Sift now receives Sender Reputation Data signals, such as Sender Score, Validity Certified Allowlist and Validity Return Path Blocklist, to enhance its domain reputation scoring within OnDMARC. Simultaneously, Red Sift will provide data signals on malicious IPs back to Validity, further enriching the Validity Data Network. Red Sift customers can now obtain additional information on the performance and reputation of their email programs to improve customer fidelity, and Validity customers gain broader exposure to potentially malicious IPs, strengthening email security defenses.

"Today's integration with Red Sift is a continuation of Validity's goal to increase the breadth and depth of our data partnerships and robust partner ecosystem," said Tom Bartel, SVP Data Services, Validity. "We're constantly searching for new and innovative ways to protect the brand identity, digital presence and reputations of our customers, and we're excited to achieve those goals simultaneously with Red Sift through this expanded partnership."

Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves for the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover threats within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities, Red Sift provides organizations with the tools to shut down phishing and ensure ongoing compliance with email and web security protocols.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers using trustworthy data as a key advantage. The Validity flagship products DemandTools, BriteVerify, Everest, GridBuddy Connect, and MailCharts are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder, and grid CRM applications. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

