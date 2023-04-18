DJ Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTAS): An easy guide to the benefits of CLOs

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTAS): An easy guide to the benefits of CLOs 18-Apr-2023 / 11:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research:

Volta Finance Limited (VTAS): An easy guide to the benefits of CLOs

The industry-specific terminology associated with CLOs can give the impression of a complexity to the product that belies reality, and, in our view, is unhelpful to the Volta investment case. Accordingly, in this note, we give investors a simple guide to what CLOs are, the benefits they provide, and how Volta is taking the market opportunities. The core of CLOs is uncomplicated cashflows. They are just a pooling of loans into a vehicle, which funds itself by issuing a range of debt and equity. The pool has diversification and credit-enhancement benefits, which result in investors in debt getting a better-than-average risk/return, and investors in equity getting double-digit returns.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/an-easy-guide-to-the-benefits-of-clos/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link.

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0) 20 3692 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1610547 18-Apr-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610547&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2023 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)