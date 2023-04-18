Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.04.2023
Potenzielle Kursbombe schon heute Abend? Hier noch heute handeln?
WKN: A0LGE6 | ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 | Ticker-Symbol: 3V7
Berlin
18.04.23
12:56 Uhr
5,080 Euro
+0,130
+2,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.04.2023 | 12:37
18.04.2023 | 12:37
123 Leser
Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTAS): An easy guide to the benefits of CLOs

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTAS): An easy guide to the benefits of CLOs

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTAS): An easy guide to the benefits of CLOs 18-Apr-2023 / 11:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hardman & Co Research:

Volta Finance Limited (VTAS): An easy guide to the benefits of CLOs

The industry-specific terminology associated with CLOs can give the impression of a complexity to the product that belies reality, and, in our view, is unhelpful to the Volta investment case. Accordingly, in this note, we give investors a simple guide to what CLOs are, the benefits they provide, and how Volta is taking the market opportunities. The core of CLOs is uncomplicated cashflows. They are just a pooling of loans into a vehicle, which funds itself by issuing a range of debt and equity. The pool has diversification and credit-enhancement benefits, which result in investors in debt getting a better-than-average risk/return, and investors in equity getting double-digit returns.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/an-easy-guide-to-the-benefits-of-clos/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0) 20 3692 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

