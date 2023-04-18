Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, Norway, and Estonia have all successfully deployed Everbridge Public Warning in recent months, expanding the company's public safety footprint to 25 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions

Everbridge to showcase latest innovations in countrywide public alerting and emergency response at this week's European Emergency Number Association (EENA) Conference 2023

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national Public Warning solutions, today announced the completed deployment of the company's countrywide population alerting system in six European nations Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, Norway, and Estonia. Within the past several months, each country has tested and implemented the Everbridge public safety technology to inform and protect a combined population of more than 200 million residents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005356/en/

Everbridge Announces the Successful Deployment of its Public Warning Technology within Six European Countries in Six Months (Graphic: Business Wire)

The latest deployments amount to a total of 25 countries now using Everbridge to help keep residents and visitors safe amid natural and manmade threats, including severe storms, floods, wildfires, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions, as well as geo-political disruptions, terrorist attacks, and industrial accidents.

In January of this year, Estonia officially launched Everbridge's complete end-to-end Public Warning solution on a nationwide basis, featuring its state-of-the-art Public Warning Center, to protect over 1.3 million residents plus annual tourists. Estonian President Alar Karis signed new legislation allowing the system to be officially used starting January 19, 2023.

"It is vital that we have a robust and reliable means of alerting the public in the case of events threatening life, health, or national security," said Sven Heil, CEO of RIKS, a foundation within the Estonian government's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. "Everbridge delivered a solution that is easy-to-use, secure, and comprehensive, and did so on our tight delivery timeframe. After successful internal testing, we're very pleased that the system is now live, and we're confident that it will help us improve the safety of our communities."

The new countrywide public alert system of Spain, powered by Everbridge, includes both Cell Broadcast coverage at the national level, as well as the publication of alerts via the Web and through mobile alerts. The platform can reach 99% of the population of Spain, including 47 million residents and nearly 80 million annual visitors, through mobile network operators Telefónica, Vodafone, Orange, and MásMóvil.

Everbridge deployed Cell Broadcast technology within two of the largest Mobile Network Operators in Germany as a key technology component of Germany's nationwide emergency alerting system. Everbridge contracts with mobile network operators in Germany represents over 65% of the country's mobile subscribers. The system was successfully tested on Nationwide Alert Day (Warntag) in September and again in February 2023. Widescale flooding in West Germany became a factor for the country to implement additional emergency alerting channels to the existing Modular Warning System (MoWaS).

Norway recently went live with its Everbridge-powered population alerting system. At the time of selection, Norwegian Minister of Justice and Emergency Preparedness Emilie Enger Mehl said at a press conference: "It will be a big boost for public security. We can send precise warnings about danger or other information to everyone in Norway who has a mobile phone within a few seconds." Norway's public alert system features Everbridge's enhanced multi-channel, front-end interface with the ability to transmit cell broadcast alerts from a single console.

The United Kingdom's emergency alert system is also officially live. The UK government successfully tested the platform on the mobile networks of EE, O2, and Three and will conduct a national test on April 23, 2023. The Everbridge deployment marks the UK's first-ever nationwide emergency alerting system.

Residents and visitors in Denmark will receive warning alerts via S!RENEN, powered by Everbridge, directly on their mobile phones. Everbridge delivered Cell Broadcast to the Danish government via the Telenor Telia Network. The system is fully operational and will be tested nationally every May.

"It is a privilege to partner with so many forward-thinking nations in helping to protect their citizens from the many threats that exist in the world today," said Valerie Risk, Vice President of Public Safety Solutions at Everbridge. "We are honored that these governments have placed their trust in Everbridge, and we do not take this responsibility lightly. Everbridge supports more countries than any provider, drawing on decades of emergency alert experience in providing governments with a reliable, secure, and geo-targeted means of protecting their people."

Everbridge will showcase its market-leading population alerting, public safety, and emergency response technologies at the European Emergency Number Association (EENA) Conference taking place in Ljubljana, Slovenia on April 19-21. Everbridge is a GOLD sponsor of the event.

Visit Everbridge at Booth 37 to learn how public safety officials can deliver societal resilience through digital transformation.

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today's unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry's most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers' expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023 and other subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005356/en/

Contacts:

Everbridge:

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

215-290-3799

Jeff Young

Media Relations

jeff.young@everbridge.com

781-859-4116