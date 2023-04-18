Researchers in Hong Kong have designed an agrivoltaic system that uses blockchain tech and smart contracts to reduce uncertainties between PV system operators and grape farmers. The proposed system uses rainwater to clean solar panels and provide irrigation.Scientists from the City University of Hong Kong have developed a novel system design for agrivoltaic projects in grape farms. The researchers described their findings in "Integrated techno-economic and life cycle assessment of shared circular business model based blockchain-enabled dynamic grapevoltaic farm for major grape growing states in ...

