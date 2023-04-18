Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) is demonstrating how a solar-powered refrigeration unit and dryer could be self-sustaining and improve food security in Kenya.From pv magazine Global 04/23 In some parts of Africa, up to 30% of agricultural or marine products, such as vegetables and fish, spoil on their way to market due to a lack of refrigeration or preservation facilities. This is due, to a large extent, to the lack of proper electrical infrastructure in rural areas. With its SolCoolDry cooperative project, Fraunhofer ISE has developed a facility for solar-assisted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...