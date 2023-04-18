Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.04.2023
XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 18

18 April 2023

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 19 Tai Seng Avenue, #07-01, Singapore 534054 on 18 April 2023, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 19,734,796 (excluding shares held in treasury).

Resolution numberResolution descriptionIn FavourAgainstWithheld
Votes%ageVotes%ageVotes
1To receive the reports and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 202215,125,85199.993250.0137,502
2To declare and approve a final dividend of 36.0 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 202215,162,02899.996500.011,000
3To re-elect Jamie Pike as a Director15,070,36499.5666,2800.4427,034
4To re-elect Andy Sng as a Director15,097,04299.5764,6020.432,034
5To re-elect Gavin Griggs as a Director15,036,88699.5764,6020.4362,190
6To re-elect Polly Williams as a Director15,011,73599.5764,6030.4387,340
7To re-elect Pauline Lafferty as a Director14,808,96397.67352,6802.332,035
8To elect Amina Hamidi as a Director15,097,18699.5764,5580.431,934
9To elect Sandra Breene as a Director15,097,18699.5764,5580.431,934
10To reappoint PwC LLP as Auditor of the Company15,036,51799.17125,8360.831,325
11To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration15,161,74399.996100.011,325
12To receive and adopt the remuneration policy set out in the report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 202214,041,94592.611,120,2327.391,501
13To receive and adopt the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 202214,727,18597.52375,2282.4861,265
14To approve the Directors' fees of up to £600,00015,094,34799.5567,9530.451,378
15To approve and adopt the XP Power Limited Senior Managers Long Term Incentive Plan 202314,478,42395.49683,4914.511,764
16To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital12,745,26184.062,417,12515.941,292
17To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis14,488,10895.55674,3064.451,264
18To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis for acquisitions or capital investments13,531,10089.241,631,31410.761,264
19To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares15,075,76499.8325,1850.1762,729

Notes:

  1. Resolutions 1 to 16 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's website https://corporate.xppower.com/investors/general-meetings and has also been made available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism which can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
  2. The total votes cast amounted to 15,163,678, representing 76.84 per cent of the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury).
  3. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "Votes In Favour" total.
  4. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion for the "Votes In Favour" and "Votes Against" a resolution.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5515

David Stibbs, Interim Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs +44 (0)207 638 9571

© 2023 PR Newswire
