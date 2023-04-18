XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM

18 April 2023

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 19 Tai Seng Avenue, #07-01, Singapore 534054 on 18 April 2023, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 19,734,796 (excluding shares held in treasury).

Resolution number Resolution description In Favour Against Withheld Votes %age Votes %age Votes 1 To receive the reports and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 15,125,851 99.99 325 0.01 37,502 2 To declare and approve a final dividend of 36.0 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022 15,162,028 99.99 650 0.01 1,000 3 To re-elect Jamie Pike as a Director 15,070,364 99.56 66,280 0.44 27,034 4 To re-elect Andy Sng as a Director 15,097,042 99.57 64,602 0.43 2,034 5 To re-elect Gavin Griggs as a Director 15,036,886 99.57 64,602 0.43 62,190 6 To re-elect Polly Williams as a Director 15,011,735 99.57 64,603 0.43 87,340 7 To re-elect Pauline Lafferty as a Director 14,808,963 97.67 352,680 2.33 2,035 8 To elect Amina Hamidi as a Director 15,097,186 99.57 64,558 0.43 1,934 9 To elect Sandra Breene as a Director 15,097,186 99.57 64,558 0.43 1,934 10 To reappoint PwC LLP as Auditor of the Company 15,036,517 99.17 125,836 0.83 1,325 11 To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 15,161,743 99.99 610 0.01 1,325 12 To receive and adopt the remuneration policy set out in the report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 14,041,945 92.61 1,120,232 7.39 1,501 13 To receive and adopt the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 14,727,185 97.52 375,228 2.48 61,265 14 To approve the Directors' fees of up to £600,000 15,094,347 99.55 67,953 0.45 1,378 15 To approve and adopt the XP Power Limited Senior Managers Long Term Incentive Plan 2023 14,478,423 95.49 683,491 4.51 1,764 16 To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital 12,745,261 84.06 2,417,125 15.94 1,292 17 To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis 14,488,108 95.55 674,306 4.45 1,264 18 To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis for acquisitions or capital investments 13,531,100 89.24 1,631,314 10.76 1,264 19 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 15,075,764 99.83 25,185 0.17 62,729

Notes:

Resolutions 1 to 16 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's website https://corporate.xppower.com/investors/general-meetings and has also been made available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism which can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The total votes cast amounted to 15,163,678, representing 76.84 per cent of the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury). Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "Votes In Favour" total. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion for the "Votes In Favour" and "Votes Against" a resolution.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5515

David Stibbs, Interim Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs +44 (0)207 638 9571