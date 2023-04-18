General availability November 2023

EOT, a leading provider of industrial software solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, Twin Talk GPT. This generative AI tool is specifically designed to help manufacturing and energy companies train and test predictive maintenance models at the industrial edge1

Twin Talk GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) combines the power of generative AI with edge computing and enables industrial companies to simulate real-time industrial events and operational data that are used to train and test machine learning algorithms that optimize equipment health and performance.

"We are thrilled to introduce Twin Talk GPT to the market," said Matt Oberdorfer, CEO of EOT. "Our new product is a fundamental game-changer for the industrial sector, enabling companies to leverage the power of generative AI to improve predictive maintenance systems with the help of generative pre-trained transformers."

Twin Talk GPT incorporates advanced transformer models with Twin Talk's AI Edge Controller, accelerating customers' ability to use these models across their value chains. Twin Talk GPT's Generative AI will accelerate transformation efforts across business functions and industries, including oil gas, utilities, supply chain, transportation, and manufacturing. The operational data generation allows training of predictive maintenance machine learning models that perform real-time predictions and anomaly detection at the edge of operation centers, using closed-loop, event-response operational action to instantly avoid expensive downtime and increase production output.

"We are excited to offer Twin Talk GPT to industrial companies, as it will enable them to improve their operational efficiency and decision-making through the power of generative AI," said Oberdorfer.

Twin Talk GPT is scheduled for general release in November 2023.

About EOT:

Embassy of Things, Inc. (EOT) is a leading provider of industrial software solutions dedicated to helping industrial companies improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and increase productivity. EOT's innovative products and services leverage the latest technologies, including AI and machine learning, to deliver real-time insights and enable data-driven decision-making. EOT's customers represent more than $160 billion in revenue, $45 billion in fixed assets, and 60,000 employees. For more information, visit: https://www.embassyofthings.com.

