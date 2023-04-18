Recognized global consulting leader humanizes business with empathy as a driving force

The Next Practices Group (NPG) and Innate Motion announced a partnership today to better serve clients in North America with their cultural insights, purpose branding, and change leadership agendas.

Innate Motion will work with NextPurpose, an NPG offering that features design, digital, communications, marketing, public affairs, PESO media, and data science to provide clients with a complete solutions platform of purpose-driven services and tools.

"Our goal is to accelerate the shift towards regenerative futures that serve humanity and heal the planet in a more sustainable business model. To achieve this we knew we needed deeper access to the leaders, communities, and companies in North America and in NPG we chose the best partner to do so," said Joyshree Reinelt, Cofounder of Innate Motion, CEO Innate Motion NPG.

As a pioneer in humanizing business since 2006, Innate Motion has helped organizations such as Unilever, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Jaguar Land Rover, L'Oreal, and Visa unlock meaningful growth. The team of partners, researchers, change leaders, and strategists is diverse in cultural and educational backgrounds, and works from around the globe across four practice areas:

1. Cultural Decoding: Uncovering truths and trends through empathetic research that increases brand opportunities

2. Positioning With Purpose: Co-creating brand or company identity and narrative that positions for greater relevance

3. Activation Innovation: Translating purpose into impactful promotion, programs, and products

4. Welcome Change: Engaging stakeholders to face organizational challenges and accelerate transformation so they can be more future fit

Joyshree Reinelt will work closely with Brian Powell, veteran purpose-driven leader and newly appointed Innate Motion Partner to drive wider adoption of the unique offerings to industry leading clients across North America.

"By humanizing business we generate brand resonance internally and relevance externally, making an organization measurably more successful and resilient," Powell said.

David Gallagher, NPG's Global CEO of NextPurpose, adds, "It is important for us to provide a fresh perspective and solutions that support organizations as they humanize their business and share their unique perspective in an effective and powerful manner that aligns with their stakeholders."

About NPG

NPG is a founder-driven group formed to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for clients. NextPurpose is a specially designed offering that utilizes the skills and expertise of all NPG firms, including communications, marketing, digital, public affairs, data science/analytics, performance marketing, security and issues/crisis management, technology and software solutions, and PESO media. For more information, please visit https://nextpracticegroup.com/

About Innate Motion

Innate Motion is a global strategy consultancy that humanizes business with empathy and purpose as fundamental drivers to unlock more meaningful growth. As a proud B-Corp, the diverse, culturally sensitive firm combines psychology, sociology, marketing, and business tools to support organizations, teams, and leaders in their quest for greater relevance and impact. For more information visit https://innatemotion.com/

