Scality and StormForge bring expertise in storage and automated Kubernetes resource management to the platform as adoption of Kubernetes continues to accelerate with education and training in high demand

Kasten by Veeam, the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, today announced that its KubeCampus.io Kubernetes learning platform now has over 20,000 registered users and is expanding to include its first partners Scality and StormForge. These new content providers will infuse the platform with valuable, deep expertise in storage and automated Kubernetes resource management, two key supporting technologies that users should learn to execute Kubernetes deployments successfully.

With Kubernetes adoption increasing exponentially, the need for improved skills in container deployment and management is also growing. However, the lack of Kubernetes training continues to be a challenge. Nearly half of the respondents to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's annual survey in 2022 who have yet to deploy containers in production say lack of training is the most significant barrier to operation.

Kasten by Veeam is helping close the skills gap by offering free training opportunities and hands-on labs covering the most sought-after Kubernetes skills based on practical, real-world implementations, use cases, and experience with industry-leading products. Designed to be a neutral gathering place for the open-source learning community rather than a vendor-based resource, KubeCampus.io delivers a community platform for learning cloud native and Kubernetes concepts and skills that are increasingly in demand. Visitors will also find additional opportunities for certification and in-person training.

KubeCampus.io has increased its user base by 50% in 2022 and now reports nearly 12,500 courses completed and thousands of learning resources downloaded.

"Building on the tremendous success of KubeCampus, the logical next step is to add resources that will continue to enrich the learning experience," said Tom Leyden, vice president of marketing at Kasten by Veeam. "Collaborating with our partners to expand content and instruction will give users more learning opportunities, more industry experts to consult, and more chances to be certified in leading technologies. Partners can benefit as well by taking advantage of opportunities to drive thought leadership and introduce their technology to prospective customers."

Learning is a focus for Kasten by Veeam at KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe 2023 in Amsterdam as it hosts KubeCampus Learning Day a FREE, in-person live event featuring two different hands-on labs designed to help attendees improve Kubernetes knowledge and skills while connecting with a like-minded community. The first ever Learning Day EU event sold out in one day, underscoring the demand for Kubernetes-related skills development.

Kasten by Veeam will hold a similar, exclusive learning opportunity, "Kubernetes Kasten K10 Workshop" on May 22 as part of VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts, which will take place May 22 24 in Miami, Florida and online. Designed by and built for the backup and recovery professional, attendees will expand their skills, celebrate with the community, and share industry knowledge with exclusive content from AWS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and more. Registration for the in-person event is now open.

Supporting Quotes

"The need for more high-value education around Kubernetes and container environments is evident from working with our IT clients. The lack of this training is holding back the gains expected from transforming IT environments to the more modern container environments and supporting the new application delivery method. Beyond development, IT operations also need a foundation of knowledge to be effective. KubeCampus is the best education we've seen offered and fills a critical need." Randy Kerns, Senior Strategist, Futurum Group

"The invitation to join the KubeCampus community as an inaugural partner is an honor. With 20,000+ subscribers on the platform, we have the opportunity to drive adoption of object storage for cloud-native apps to a whole new world of DevOps professionals. We feel privileged to help educate and close the skills gaps so often present in key Kubernetes component technologies." Wally McDermid, vice president of strategic alliances at Scality

"Our automated Kubernetes resource management platform is a natural fit for the KubeCampus audience of learners. As companies move through their cloud journey with Kubernetes, they will want to increase their knowledge base on when and how to optimize their environments. We believe that as a KubeCampus learning platform partner, we will help provide a broader maturity model for current and future potential customers while helping the community address the challenges of Kubernetes complexity, especially as deployments scale." Tom Ellery, SVP of Worldwide Field Operations at StormForge

About Kasten by Veeam

Kasten by Veeam is the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. Its solution helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, its data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Kasten is an independent Kubernetes Business Unit within Veeam. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

