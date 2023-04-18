Insightful Multicultural Communities Report from Mediareach Advertising launched to address Census misrepresentation

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent release of the 2022 ONS Census figures has caused concern for many diverse multicultural communities in the UK. Despite years of meetings and discussions, the questions and data interpretation in the Census continue to misrepresent the real numbers of ethnic communities in the country. This discrepancy can lead to a lack of representation for these communities in public services, access to resources, and marketing opportunities.

To address this issue, the new Multicultural Communities Report 2023 has been launched. The report provides deep insights into Diverse Multicultural Communities (DMC) demographic trends, media landscape, consumption patterns, finance, business, education, family, and employment. It also includes tips and marketing opportunities for brands and companies looking to reach these diverse audiences.

Our comprehensive report features the latest statistics, insights, and strategies for reaching multicultural consumers in the UK and beyond.

ONS data shows that 49% of Gen Z in England and Wales identify as mixed ethnicity, making them the most diverse generation yet.

and identify as mixed ethnicity, making them the most diverse generation yet. Global Blue found that Arab shoppers in London spend an average of £2,000 per transaction on luxury goods, making them the highest-spending demographic.

spend an average of £2,000 per transaction on luxury goods, making them the highest-spending demographic. Mintel report states that, black women in the UK spend an average of £137 per month on hair and beauty products, which is 5 times more than the amount spent by white women.

Research by WGSN, ethnic holidays such as Ramadan, Eid, Diwali, and Chinese New Year are key buying seasons for ethnic consumers, with spending increasing by up to 20% during these periods.

According to the report, the demographic shift in migration flow has changed from Eastern European countries to people coming in from war-torn countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Africa, and Ukraine. The report aims to provide marketers with in-depth knowledge of the importance of including diverse audiences in their campaigns and the direct impact it would have on the success of their campaign performance.

Mediareach, an integrated marketing agency with over 34 years of experience helping brands communicate to diverse consumer bases in the UK and globally, conducted the report. The agency has a unique in-house audience segmentation model that allows it to apply deep insights and unique approaches to assist brands in targeting diverse communities around the world, down to specific neighbourhoods.

"Studies have recognized a close link between an individual's cultural background and their consumer behaviour," said Saad Saraf, CEO of Mediareach. "Identifying cultural or religious factors that could impact how their target audience is likely to consume their product is essential for brands. For example, understanding dietary restrictions linked to faith, important religious holidays, or typical family dynamics within a demographic, will provide insight on if, how, when, and why a certain group will engage with a brand."

The Multicultural Communities Report 2023 is an essential guide for brands and marketers looking to reach diverse audiences. For more information, visit https://mediareach.co.uk/.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Mediareach

Mediareach is an integrated marketing agency with over 34 years' experience helping brands to communicate to diverse consumer bases in the UK and globally. Mediareach pioneered advertising to multicultural communities through its unique in-house audience segmentation model, helping it to apply deep insights and unique approaches to assist brands in targeting diverse communities around the world, right down to specific neighbourhoods.

Media contacts

Mr. Saad Saraf

Mediareach Advertising

+44 207751 3333 / +44 7545 334305

Hello@mediareach.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056786/Mediareach_Advertising_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insightful-multicultural-communities-report-from-mediareach-advertising-launched-to-address-census-misrepresentation-301800312.html