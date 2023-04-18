Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Appoints Veljko Velickovic as Head of Solution Delivery

IT Executive Will Oversee Client Onboarding and Implementations

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that it has appointed Veljko Velickovic as Inovatec's new Head of Solution Delivery. In this capacity, Velickovic will be responsible for the seamless implementation and delivery of Inovatec's LOS, LMS, and customer portal solutions for its roster of automotive, power sports, and heavy equipment lenders. A seasoned leader in the solution delivery and project management space, Velickovic was selected to lead Inovatec's professional services and drive its growth across North America. His responsibilities will include managing Inovatec's project portfolio and client support functions.

Velickovic brings more than 20 years of experience helping organizations implement enterprise program management offices, manage strategic programs, and lead transformation/modernization initiatives. During his career, he managed software development and product teams in banking, telecommunications, and utilities industry sectors. In his most recent role at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Canada, Veljko was a key driver of the national Tech Project Delivery practice area within PwC's Technology Strategy and Transformation Practice.

"We're delighted to welcome Veljko to Inovatec. He has successfully managed an abundance of complex IT projects for industry-leading companies throughout his career, and we are confident his skills and experience are perfectly suited to serve the needs of our clients," said Vlad Kovacevic, chief executive officer and co-founder of Inovatec. "Customer satisfaction is always the priority at Inovatec, and we are committed to seeing that Veljko and his team have the resources to ensure that lenders can access the full power of our solutions."

"Inovatec has built a major presence in the lending automation space in recent years, and ensuring our clients can leverage the profound benefits of our solutions in a fast and seamless manner is critically important to our success," said Velickovic. "I'm excited to oversee the delivery of these solutions, and ensure our clients receive maximum value out of our relationship."

Inovatec's AI-powered lending LOS, LMS, and customer-facing portal solutions allow financing companies to automate and streamline the loan origination and management processes. Their solutions accelerate and enhance the decisioning process with an integrated suite of technologies. Inovatec's intelligent platforms can be customized to meet the needs of a range of lenders, allowing them to create efficiencies, close more loans faster, enhance security, and reduce risk and fraud. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

