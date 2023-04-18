Guidewire InsuranceNow Integrates with Hi Marley for Seamless SMS-Based Claims Communications and Collaboration

AI-enabled Texting Platform Helps Carriers and Policyholders Settle Claims Faster

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Hi Marley, creators of the only digital collaboration platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today announced that the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud is integrated with Guidewire InsuranceNow, a purpose-built solution for carriers that unifies the core functionalities P&C carriers need without complexity.

Hi Marley provides an AI-enabled texting platform built with insurance-specific functionality and intelligence, allowing claims adjusters to communicate with customers and claimants via SMS. Hi Marley makes the claims process easier, faster, and more convenient while decreasing resolution time, ensuring customer satisfaction, and reducing carrier customer churn.

Innovative carriers strive to continually improve adjuster efficiency and modernize the claims experience while leveraging previous investments in their claims management system. Hi Marley's InsuranceNow integration serves both needs. It offers InsuranceNow users secure compliance measures, real-time sync of case details, and single-click web app access for enhanced workflow efficiencies and helps adjusters provide better service for increased customer satisfaction.

"The Guidewire Hi Marley integration partnership continues to bring value to P&C insurance companies of all sizes and extends the relationship to carriers that want to innovate and compete with the best tools for claims resolution without all the back-end complexity," said Jay Guden, SVP Business Operations & Partnerships at Hi Marley. "Our AI-enabled messaging platform lets adjusters manage more claims faster while improving customer satisfaction through a frictionless communication channel that policyholders often prefer."

Adjusters using InsuranceNow with the Hi Marley integration can:

Enjoy an Integrated Experience - Easily initiate text conversations and manage multiple cases per claim. Real-time sync of claim statutes, SMS messages and case notes reduce manual actions between systems.

- Easily initiate text conversations and manage multiple cases per claim. Real-time sync of claim statutes, SMS messages and case notes reduce manual actions between systems. Maintain Security and Compliance - View customer opt-in status to ensure TCPA compliance, download transcripts upon case closure and default new cases to "private" to limit visibility to only those authorized to see specific data.

- View customer opt-in status to ensure TCPA compliance, download transcripts upon case closure and default new cases to "private" to limit visibility to only those authorized to see specific data. Improve Workflow Efficiencies - Reduce redundant steps with automatic video and image uploads from Hi Marley to InsuranceNow. Single-click access to the Hi Marley web app simplifies navigation and provides access to analytics and more.

"We are pleased to add Hi Marley's Built By Guidewire integration for InsuranceNow to the Guidewire Marketplace," said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims & InsuranceNow at Guidewire. "This out-of-the-box integration allows insurers to quickly enable the Hi Marley communication solution alongside InsuranceNow and to deliver a faster, easier and more engaging claims experience for their customers."

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry leading analytics to deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise - fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

