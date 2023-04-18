Axia Public Relations: Garage Living Selects Axia as U.S. Public Relations Agency of Record

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Garage Living , a franchisor of luxury garage interior makeovers, selected Axia Public Relations as its new agency of record for the United States. Axia will handle Garage Living's U.S. media relations strategies, messaging, and tactics.

As it continues to expand its presence across the U.S., the company recognized the need for a strategic public relations partner to help build awareness and drive engagement with key audiences in the United States. After a rigorous selection process, the garage renovation experts chose Axia for its proven track record of delivering impactful public relations campaigns for home improvement franchisor companies that generate measurable results.

"We are excited to work with Axia to take our brand to the next level," said Aaron Cash, President of Garage Living Franchise Systems. "Their public relations expertise in the home improvement and franchise industry will help us build strong relationships with news media, industry influencers, and consumers across the U.S."

Axia Public Relations is an award-winning PR agency helping home improvement and franchisor companies build strong brands and great reputations. The agency's experienced PR specialists increase awareness, understanding, trust, and consideration through news, social media, and web content strategies, tactics, and measurement programs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Garage Living and help them achieve their goals through strategic public relations programs," said Jason Mudd, CEO of Axia Public Relations. "Garage Living is a leader in the luxury garage makeover space, and we are excited to help them tell their story and connect with their audiences in meaningful ways."

Garage Living offers home improvement franchise opportunities and trains its franchisees in the garage renovation business.

About Garage Living

Franchise Rankings lists Garage Living as the number one home improvement franchise in the U.S. Founded in 2005, Garage Living is a full-service, single-source solution that offers homeowners a turnkey fix from design to installation. With 38 franchise locations across North America, Garage Living transforms an often dusty, dirty, and disorganized space into a clean, functional, and stylish place that meets needs and suits lifestyles. Each Garage Living location is managed by professionally trained designers, installers, and service personnel. Learn more about Garage Living's luxury garage interior makeovers by visiting www.garageliving.com or calling +1-855-997-3046.

About Axia Public Relations

Forbes Magazine named Axia Public Relations one of America's Best PR Agencies . For more than 20 years, some of America's fastest-growing and most admired brands have trusted Axia for its news, social media, and web strategies and measurement . Founded by Jason Mudd in 2002, Axia has clients and team members worldwide who help brands gain visibility, trust, and consideration among critical audiences. In 2023, the World Communications Forum named Mudd the Best PR Leader in North America . Learn more about Axia by calling +1-888-PR-FIRM-8 (1-888-773-4768) or visiting www.axiapr.com.

