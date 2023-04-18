Delphix Corp.: SustainableIT.org Announces Winners of Inaugural Impact Awards for Technology's Contribution to ESG Initiatives

Nonprofit Organization Showcases Early Movers in Advancing Global Sustainability Through Technology Leadership

REDWOOD CITY, California, April 18, 2023.

The honorees represent a broad spectrum of companies, reflecting the program's goal of inspiring CIOs and CTOs to take a leadership role in addressing their businesses' ESG challenges and opportunities. Winners were chosen based on their goals and progress in advancing sustainability as well as the positive impact they have had on their businesses.

"We were impressed to see so many strong examples of IT-led sustainability initiatives coming from a wide variety of sectors, including banking, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and technology," said Ralph Loura, Board Chair of SustainableIT.org. "Our winners demonstrate that IT leaders can and must help pave the way for their businesses to operate not just more efficiently, but more sustainably."



The winners for the 2023 SustainableIT Impact Awards are:



Category: Environmental Impact

Brian Kirkland, CIO, Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Katherine Wetmur, CIO, Morgan Stanley

Dan Waleke, CIO, Rocket Companies

Elizabeth Hackenson, SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric

JP Saini, EVP & Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Category: Social Impact



Vicki Hildebrand, SVP & CIO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Kristie Grinnell, SVP & CIO, DXC Technology

Shawana Poole Gaines, IT Executive, HP, Inc.

Adriana Karaboutis, Global Chief Information & Digital Officer, National Grid

Srini Koushik, EVP & CTO, Rackspace Technology

Category: Governance Impact

Bernard Gavgani, Global CIO, BNP Paribas

Gary Ahwah, CTO, Molina Healthcare

Scott Case, CIO, Truist

Mike Brady, Chief Technology Officer, Wells Fargo

Srini Koushi, CIO of Rackspace and an honoree for this year's award, said, "Sustainability is a journey. Modern enterprises must collaborate across their sectors and recognize that their success is intertwined with the health of the planet and society."

Leaders of the SustainableIT.org non-profit reflected on the broader importance of the awards. Board member Shannon Gath, CIO of Teradyne, said, "Our honorees serve as beacons for their industries, hopefully inspiring all technology leaders to step up and lead on sustainability. As IT leaders, we are uniquely positioned within our companies to put the power of technology behind ESG. As with other business imperatives, technology is an essential component."

The winners of this year's Impact Awards will be recognized at the SustainableIT Awards Gala on the evening of Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The Gala will be held in partnership with the Delphix Data Company Summit, an annual technology leadership conference dedicated to advancing solutions and best practices for using data to accelerate innovation while strengthening compliance, improving software quality, and reducing costs.

