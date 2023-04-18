DJ Research Shows Benefits of Using Single-Use, Sterile, Pre-Packaged (SSP) Surgical Instruments

SUNRISE, FL - April 18, 2023 - Single-use, sterile, pre-packaged (SSP) spinal retractors help surgeons dramatically improve patient outcomes, reduce Surgical Site Infections (SSIs), reduce cost, and increase profitability, according to a retrospective analysis of peer-reviewed published studies released today by SURE Retractors Inc., a medical device company that has developed a range of industry-disruptive retractors for orthopaedic, trauma and spinal surgery.

The study titled "The Multifaceted Benefits of Single-Use, Sterile, Pre-Packaged Surgical Retractors in Spinal Surgeries" shows that such retractors simultaneously eliminate associated sterilization costs, prevent equipment availability issues and delays, improve OR throughput, and even reduce environmental impacts.

Key takeaways from the study include:

-- The switch to single-use, sterile, pre-packaged instrument has been shown to reduce the rate of SSIsfollowing spine surgery by 44% - 89%1,2.

-- As a result, the avoided-and often un-reimbursable-medical costs achieved purely by this reduction inSSIs ranges from USD1,5435 to USD2,2453 per surgery.

-- The use of SSP surgical instruments also dramatically improves patient outcomes by reducing medianhospital stay after spine surgery by nearly 10%5, reducing the occurrence of post-operative complications by 42%3,and, according to one study, reducing the rate of subsequent revision surgeries by 69%4.

-- As for the ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) market, in addition to saving thousands of dollars persurgery, the switch to single-use, sterile, pre-packaged instruments additionally:? Reduces instrument preparation time by 19% - 26%5,6,7 - Reduces OR turnover-time by 34%8 - Generates an overall increase in surgical volume per OR by an astounding 7% - 15%6,7,8

-- In addition to improving patient outcomes and increasing profitability, the coming shift to SSPinstruments also provides increasingly sought-after environmental benefits. For example, when compared to thesingle-surgery lifecycle impact of sterilizing and preparing reusable instruments, the use of SSP instrumentsreduces total energy use by 36%9 (inclusive of embodied energy in materials and manufacturing of single-useinstruments), reduces water use by 32%10, and reduces overall greenhouse gas emissions by 27%10.

These findings are of particular importance for ambulatory surgery centers. As they are being increasingly squeezed by declining payor reimbursement, the decision to utilize single-use, sterile, pre-packaged instruments provides a critical opportunity to improve efficiency, drive throughput, and as a result significantly increase overall profitability.

The study demonstrates that single-use, sterile, pre-packaged surgical instruments and implants are driving a technological evolution in surgery that will be every bit as significant as the ongoing shift toward minimally invasive surgery. The SURE Retractor is leading this critical transition to SSP instruments, providing the first and only surgery-ready, single-use, sterile, pre-packaged retractor on the market. For more information about SURE Retractor's line of radiolucent, self-illuminated, SSP cervical, mini open, and lumbar retractors, please visit www.suresystem.com.

You can read the full study and find all references at: https://suresystem.com/ the-multifaceted-benefits-of-single-use-sterile-pre-packaged-surgical-retractors-in-spinal-surgeries/.

Media Contact: Nick Goebel, 248-767-6276, NGoebel@PerceptionPRLLC.com

