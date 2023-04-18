CCC Unveiling "The State of Scholarly Metadata: 2023" Visual Report During the Research Scholarly Publishing Forum on 20 April

CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, is hosting a panel discussion on "Reading the Data Compass: The Guiding Role of Metadata in an Increasingly Complex Scholarly Research Ecosystem" during the Research Scholarly Publishing Forum at The London Book Fair on 20 April, 11:40 -12:10 in the Olympia Theatre.

In addition to Matt Cannon, Head of Open Research, Taylor Francis, panelists include Daniel Shanahan, Publishing Director, PLOS and Dr José Francisco Salm Junior, PhD, Professor, UDESC-ULisbon. Christopher Kenneally, host of CCC's award-winning Velocity of Content podcast, will moderate.

"When scaling the heights of Open Access (OA), a data compass is essential in a pressurized publishing environment that includes funder mandates, open data policies, and expectations for interoperability," said Emily Sheahan, Vice President Managing Director, CCC. "I am looking forward to hearing from our panelists about their insights and experiences on the role of metadata in the ecosystem."

CCC is also unveiling The State of Scholarly Metadata: 2023, a visual report conducted in collaboration with Media Growth Strategies that depicts the complexities and value of metadata throughout the scholarly research lifecycle. The findings draw on dozens of research interviews about the significant economic and social impact that a fragmented metadata supply chain has today on researchers, institutions, funders, and publishers-particularly in the transition to OA.

"As the scholarly communications community continues its shift to full OA, stakeholders recognize that new strategies, inclusive policies, and a robust network of interoperable systems are essential for making critical and necessary infrastructure improvements," said Sheahan. "In that environment, a dedication to data integrity across each stakeholder group will improve data sharing, enhance metrics on research impact, and support a responsive, equitable rewards and recognition system."

With its acquisition of Ringgold, CCC is now a leading provider of persistent Identifiers (PIDs) for the entire ecosystem, including publishers, institutions, funders, government, corporations, healthcare, non-profits, and more. For more than ten years, RightsLink for Scientific Communications (RLSC) has relied on Ringgold identifiers to disambiguate author affiliations related to APC management.

With over 600,000 Ringgold PIDs and metadata records, Ringgold Identify Database provides a curated view of organization data to help stakeholders improve data quality, drive strategic decision-making, and support data interoperability across the scholarly communications ecosystem. Used by intermediaries, funders, and a growing list of leading publishers, Ringgold Identify Database is the only solution to offer structured organizational hierarchies and consortia connections to help stakeholders quickly understand complex relationships. The database also includes rich metadata and additional identifiers, including the ISNI ID, an ISO Standard open ID to support wider interoperability.

CCC is a long-time supporter of the creation, development, and proliferation of identifiers, including supporting initiatives such as ORCID and ISNI. The acquisition of Ringgold reflects CCC's ongoing commitment to promoting data interoperability, addressing market friction, and collaborating with stakeholders to create solutions together.

CCC is an active partner in the evolution of hybrid and pure OA publishing models. For years, CCC has brought together key OA stakeholders from the author, publisher, institution, funding, and vendor communities through roundtables, panel events, webinars, and podcasts. CCC is a member of OASPA (Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association), ALPSP (Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers), STM (International Association of STM Publishers) and SSP (Society for Scholarly Publishing).

