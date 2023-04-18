Dolphin Entertainment Celebrates 42West Client Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins' Appointment as GameSquare's Chief Innovation Officer

GameSquare Launches Ninja Labs, A New Innovation Hub to Create Disruptive Content, Products, and More

Blevins Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell in Conjunction With GameSquare's Official Transition from the Canadian Securities Exchange to Nasdaq Capital Market and TSX Venture Exchange

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Leading entertainment, hospitality and technology marketing agency and premium content production company Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) applauds 42West client Tyler "Ninja" Blevins for being named GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) Chief Innovation Officer. As one of the most recognizable gaming and entertainment personalities in the world, Blevins will tap into his rich experience as an innovator to develop concepts and products that connect with youth culture through the company's recently launched incubator, Ninja Labs.

Blevins and GameSquare executives recently rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell as a result of GameSquare Holdings and GameSquare Esports merging, and the combined entity's transition from the Canadian Securities Exchange to Nasdaq Capital Market and TSX Venture Exchange.

"Ninja is a once-in-a-generation talent whose reputation transcends gaming," said Justin Kenna, CEO, GameSquare. "As gaming continues to converge with entertainment and pop culture, his ability to innovate and connect with multigenerational audiences around the world will be crucial as we usher in the next evolution of GameSquare and look to create something truly disruptive in the space."

About Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the most recognizable gaming and entertainment personalities in the world. With more than 74 million fans worldwide on major digital networks, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins became a pop culture phenomenon in 2018, after he streamed on Twitch playing Fortnite alongside rappers Drake, Travis Scott, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Since then, he's gone on to become the first streamer to get an exclusive skin in both Fortnite and Raid: Shadow Legends as a playable champion, and was the first professional gamer to be featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

He can be seen in a cameo in Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds. He has also had roles in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Fox's "Duncanville". He is the author of two graphic novels. Following the success of Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game (released in December 2019), Ten Speed Press published the sequel, Ninja: War for the Dominions (May 2021). A noted philanthropist who has been active in his hometown community of Detroit as well as his new home in Chicago, he was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019, and recently sponsored the Ninja Esports Lounge at the Matilda R. Wilson Boys & Girls Clubs location in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About 42West

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and BHI, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products, esports, Web3/tech practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

