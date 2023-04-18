New additions reinforce Kroll's ability to help customers address the most complex cross-border regulations, blockchain and transaction monitoring

Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today the expansion of its Data Insights and Forensics practice following the appointment of Haydn Jones, who joins as Managing Director and Global Lead of Blockchain and Crypto solutions in London; Torsten Duwenhorst, who joins the firm as Managing Director and Regional Asia Pacific lead in Singapore; and Regis Pereira, who joins the firm to lead the expansion of the Latin America team in Brazil.

Andy Gandhi, Managing Director and Global Leader for Kroll's Data Insights and Forensics practice, commented: "As we continue to help our clients address the most complex geographic agnostic data risk issues, we're thrilled with the addition of Haydn Jones, Torsten Duwenhorst and Regis Pereira to the Kroll team. For many companies, technology is essential to support their growth strategy, but this also comes with increased risks that can negatively impact operations and reputation. As new risks relentlessly emerge with each new technology, we continue to grow our team with experts who are uniquely positioned to identify and address these challenges and complement our existing professionals who support clients in an increasingly regulated environment."

Data risk is a growing concern for multi-national companies, and it is becoming increasingly critical to not only have deliberate global delivery capabilities, but also to complement the capabilities with local jurisdictional knowledge. Kroll recognizes the importance of this and has made investments to expand across Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The additions of Jones, Duwenhorst and Pereira strengthen the firm's collective ability to map regional technology and data issues with the global intent of Kroll customers. They bring their regional knowledge, respectively, as well as decades of experience in technology and forensic data analytics across multiple sectors, leveraging a profound track record of advisory across crypto, blockchain and financial services risks.

Gandhi added, "Today's dynamic business landscape requires that customers have the right partners to help them navigate complex AI, crypto, data and technology-driven risks. Kroll's continued investment in prioritizing expertise and accelerating innovation will position us to continue to build on a digital investigation suite that addresses complex compliance, regulatory and legal issues for a growing number of organizations and use cases."

Learn more about Kroll's Data Insights and Forensics services here

