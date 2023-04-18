From creation to large-scale dissemination of data insights, KNIME automates the entire data science cycle

KNIME, the data science company focused on making analytics accessible to all, today announced the first KNIME Business Hub Extension, Continuous Deployment for Data Science (CDDS) at its annual user conference KNIME Spring Summit 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

At a time when data-driven decisions are more critical than ever, KNIME's new CDDS extension for Business Hub enables enterprises to automate the end-to-end process of deploying data science solutions safely into production. Beyond just creating data science solutions, this allows businesses to disseminate data-driven insights at large-scale across the organization.

Available as a set of KNIME workflows and data apps, the CDDS extension leverages key enterprise features of KNIME Business Hub such as integrated deployment, Hub spaces with defined execution contexts, workflow triggers and more. The CDDS extension is also completely customizable to fit with any organization's unique governance and deployment practices. Enterprise administrators can add their own validation and governance capabilities and also change model monitoring and retraining strategies as needed.

The CDDS extension, designed for ease of use, comes with an intuitive UI. Users can easily deploy their workflows, check their validation status, as well as monitor and retrain them once in production while administrators can oversee the entire deployment flow and ensure only validated solutions are deployed.

"The current macroeconomic environment makes it critical for individuals and organizations to make informed decisions, and do so quickly," said Michael Berthold, co-founder, and CEO of KNIME. "The new CDDS extension for KNIME Business Hub, helps enterprises deploy data science solutions securely across the organization, making data-driven decisioning pervasive."

Amongst other notable product updates, KNIME highlighted the recently released KNIME Analytics Platform 5.0, especially focusing on the Starter Perspective, which is designed to meet the needs of spreadsheet users. By recommending users a limited set of nodes commonly used for data manipulation tasks like reading and writing data to spreadsheets, cleaning, merging, aggregating, filtering and more the Starter Perspective, enables spreadsheet users to easily transition from manual spreadsheets manipulation, to building visual workflows faster.

KNIME Spring Summit is live in Berlin, from April 17-19, offering three days of Data Science in Action. Designed for all data users, from business analysts and IT managers to data scientists, enterprise architects, and ML/AI engineers, KNIME Spring Summit 2023 provides a great learning experience for all interested in data science, as well as an opportunity to network and share best practices with peers. While the onsite registration is now closed, you can still register for the virtual Spring Summit here.

Key highlights include:

Dozens of business and data expert-led sessions on how they are leveraging their data with KNIME.

Hands-on workshops on topics like using Python with KNIME, Escaping Spreadsheets, and KNIME Tips and Tricks.

Product sessions and demos on the latest developments in KNIME software, and a chance to meet KNIME experts, community members, and KNIME partners.

About KNIME

KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of their data. KNIME bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the business to the bleeding edge of modern data science, integrating the latest AI and Machine Learning techniques. KNIME is distinct in its open approach, which ensures easy adoption and future-proof access to new technologies. Headquartered in Zurich, KNIME has offices in Austin, TX, Konstanz and Berlin. Learn more at www.knime.com.

