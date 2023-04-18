Stilla Technologies today announced the availability of 20 new digital PCR assays, optimized for its Crystal Digital PCR platform, the naica® system, to be utilized for the detection of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from liquid biopsy samples. Produced by distributor and technology partner ApexBio, these digital PCR kits are designed for the absolute quantitation of nucleic acids from genetic mutations found across a widespread range of oncological indications.

"The release of these assays, in addition to our other available ready-to-use kits, is a continuation of Stilla's strategy to offer an ever-growing menu of content covering an increasing number of clinically-relevant biomarkers," says Remi Dangla, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Stilla Technologies. "By expanding the volume of gene targets available for interrogation in patient samples using an easy-to-perform digital PCR test, we're empowering research and clinical scientists to leverage their own labs in order to get answers to their biological questions, in a matter of just a couple of hours."

The naica® system, the flagship digital PCR platform from Stilla Technologies, is used across a broad spectrum of applications, including oncology, cell and gene therapy, and environmental testing. The company offers off-the-shelf digital PCR kits for use on the naica® system, as well as assay development services for custom assay design.

Stilla Technologies is currently exhibiting at the Annual Meeting meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) where the naica® system will be featured in several scientific posters, including research in collaboration with Promega Corporation, Atila Biosystems, and University of Athens. More information on Stilla product offerings and scientific posters can be obtained at Stilla's exhibition booth #3172 from our scientific specialists.

About Stilla Technologies

Stilla Technologies is the multiplex digital PCR company transforming complex genomic data into actionable insights across a wide range of research and clinical applications including cancer and liquid biopsy studies, cell and gene therapies, infectious disease detection, and food and environmental testing. Stilla's groundbreaking Crystal Digital PCR solution, the naica® system, is the industry's first digital PCR system featuring six fluorescent channels, providing biomedical researchers and clinicians the highest multiplexing and detection capacity available on the market. Stilla has U.S. headquarters in Boston, MA, European headquarters in Paris, France, and strategic distribution and business partnerships in China and throughout EMEA. To learn more, visit www.stillatechnologies.com.

