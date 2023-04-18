Rheem has unveiled an air-source heat pump that provides uninterrupted heating under -30.5 C ambient conditions. It has successfully passed the US Department of Energy's Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge.Rheem's new air-source heat pump has passed the US Department of Energy's Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The US-based heating specialist released the Endeavor Prestige series in March. It reportedly has a heating performance factor (HSPF2) of up to 8.5 and a coefficient of performance (COP) of between 1.5 and 2.0 at -8 C. "We were not surprised that our team of dedicated, innovative engineers ...

